Probe launched after Brussels cop seen kneeling on teen’s neck

“We will verify the circumstances [surrounding the arrest],” he said, declining to comment further on the ongoing investigation.
Witnesses to an arrest in Brussels on Sunday said they were “shocked” to see a police officer in riot gear kneeling on the neck of an unidentified youth who was pinned to the ground and who they said was not resisting.
One witness at the scene said the kneeling officer was using the same technique used by the US policeman charged with killing George Floyd, a Black man who suffocated to death as the policeman knelt on his neck.
Bystanders to the arrest said they didn’t understand the reason for the youth’s arrest and that it was unclear whether he was with others who were facing off with the police.
The police’s press services could not immediately provide information on the teen’s identity or the reasons for his arrest.
Following the rioting and looting on Sunday, Brussels Mayor Philippe Close said that he had immediately ordered police to carry out hundreds of arrests, and a police union said over 20 officers had been injured in the clashes.