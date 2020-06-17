Coronavirus makes plans for free public transport in Brussels uncertain
Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Expenses linked to the coronavirus crisis may derail plans to make Brussel’s public transport network free for under 25s and over 65s, the regional budget minister said.
In an interview with Bruzz, Brussels Budget Minister Sven Gatz said that plans to make STIB’s public transport network free for those user categories were now up in the air as a result of the pandemic.
“We will have to make choices within the government. Everyone will have to put away some of their dreams,” he told the outlet, adding that it was uncertain that the move was still a priority.