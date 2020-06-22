Brussels police to double down on enforcing gathering ban

In Ixelles, police said several hundred people crowded Place Flagey after bars closed at 1:00 AM, and continued the party into the night.
“It is not the time to do this yet,” Van Ranst said. “Where have these people been, do they remember nothing of the past months?”
“We still have more [new] cases per day than in Beijing, for example, where people are deeply concerned and taking new measures,” he said, Bruzz reports.
Van Ranst criticism also echoes comments by Steven Van Gucht of federal public health institute Sciensano, who expressed concern over the crowds being drawn into bars and restaurants after they were allowed to reopen.
Speaking to RTBF, the mayor of Anderlecht said that police chose to not use force to disperse the revellers. Officers intervened in the early hours of Sunday, asking people to leave, with no reports or fines issued.
The mayor of Ixelles, Christos Doulkeridis, also announced stricter enforcement of the rules, tweeting on Sunday that no more events would be tolerated at the same time that he said that having police play cat and mouse with residents would proof “exhausting.”