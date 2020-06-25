 
Smuggler who hid cocaine in artificial penis given two years in jail
Thursday, 25 June, 2020
    Credit: Brussels Airport

    A British man who was arrested at Brussels Airport for attempting to smuggle cocaine inside an artificial penis was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

    The unidentified man flew into Belgium on a flight from Jamaica on 8 February and was arrested after testing positive for cocaine.

    He was taken to a hospital in Brussels for a “more in-depth investigation,” according to Bruzz, where doctors found that the man had equipped himself with an artificial penis where he had hidden 127 grams of cocaine.

    The man said he had been visiting his mother in Jamaica, where an acquaintance had offered him cocaine, which he agreed to bring back to Belgium for personal use.

    Prosecutors had originally asked for the man to be jailed for 38 months but since it could not be proven that his action was related to a drug gang, his sentence was reduced to 24 months, half of which was suspended.

    “My client has kidney failure and needs exercise and a good diet,” the man’s lawyer said. “Both are not possible in our prisons, so I asked for a suspended sentence.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times