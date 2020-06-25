Brussels invests €5.5 million in Bourse renovation

On Thursday, the Brussels Regional Government earmarked €5.5 million for the renovation of the Bourse building in the centre of the city.

The original facades, interior spaces and ornaments of the building will be renovated and restored with the funds.

The large hall on the ground floor and the main rooms on the upper floors will be restored according to the colours and finishing of the original design.

“By renovating the Bourse building, we are putting the crown on many years of hard work to give the city centre back to the people of Brussels,” said Secretary of State for Urbanism and Heritage Pascal Smet, who took the initiative for the project.

The archaeological site ‘Bruxella 1238’, under Rue de la Bourse, will also be renovated completely, and become accessible via the Bourse building.

After the renovation works, the Bourse will be accessible to the citizens, with a gallery connecting Place de la Bourse to Rue au Beurre, which leads to the Grand Place.

Additionally, on the upper floors, a Belgian beer experience centre will be created, for which over 100 beer brewers have confirmed their participation.

“We will make the pearl of the past shine like never before. The Bourse is both material and emotional heritage of all people of Brussels,” said Smet. “The heart of the city will become even more a place that we will be proud of,” he added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times