 
No suspects arrested after deadly shooting in Brussels on Sunday
Sunday, 05 July, 2020
Brussels after Covid-19: cycling, tourism apps win residents’...
Belgium’s food was safer in 2019, and consumers...
Belgium changes travel advice for Spain following local...
Belgium urged to lift travel restrictions for cross-borders...
    No suspects arrested after deadly shooting in Brussels on Sunday

    Sunday, 05 July 2020
    Credit: Forest

    The Brussels public prosecutor’s office confirmed that during the night from Saturday to Sunday, around midnight, several shots were fired on the Place Orban in the Brussels commune of Forest.

    One man, born in 1997, died on the spot. Initial reports presumed the man was a minor.

    “Two others were wounded by the shots, the two victims were born in 2001 and 2003,” said Denis Goeman, spokesperson of the Brussels Public Prosector’s office, adding that an investigating judge has been put on the case, on the grounds of murder and attempted murder.

    “At this stage of the investigation, no suspect has been arrested,” Goeman said. Reportedly, a Kalashnikov was used, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

    A possible course of action could be a connection to the drug environment, the prosecutor said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times