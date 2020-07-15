Brussels police spread images of 12 looters after BLM protest

On 7 June, the demonstration gave way to chaos around the Matongé district, where a group of looters clashed with the police. Additionally, shops in the high-end Louise area were broken into and trashed.
The police then called on the public to provide them with photographs and video footage taken during the demonstration and the riots.
“The images that are now being spread were both made by security cameras and obtained from the investigation, as well as images that the public has given us,” police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere told Het Nieuwsblad.
“Who has information about the damage and looting of shops in Ixelles and Brussels on 7 June 2020? In case of identification, please send an e-mail to zpz.polbru.info@police.belgium.eu . Discretion will be ensured,” the police shared on their Facebook page.