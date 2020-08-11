   
Brussels set to impose face masks in public as region slides towards alarm threshold
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020
Latest News:
Antwerp church opens to students looking for cool...
Dozens of Brussels kids quarantined after parents flout...
In Photos: Leopold III’s Bugatti goes up for...
Brussels set to impose face masks in public...
Banning all daytrips to Belgian coast is ‘not...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 11 August 2020
    Antwerp church opens to students looking for cool place to study
    Dozens of Brussels kids quarantined after parents flout self-isolation rules
    In Photos: Leopold III’s Bugatti goes up for auction
    Brussels set to impose face masks in public as region slides towards alarm threshold
    Banning all daytrips to Belgian coast is ‘not desirable,’ says Interior Minister
    Rules for festivals should also apply at the beach, Belgian police unions say
    Ozone concentrations remain high Tuesday
    Is this Belgium’s longest heatwave? 6 questions answered
    #SoundOfSilence: Belgian event sector denounces lack of government support
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Enters A Crucial Week
    Russia has world’s first coronavirus vaccine, Putin says
    Belgium’s increase slows down to 588 new coronavirus infections per day
    Belgians ‘not welcome’ as Dutch city records rise in new coronavirus infections
    Petrol will be more expensive at the pump on Wednesday
    Footage of a burning car outside Brussels circulates on social media
    Set up Covid-19 testing centres in airports, train stations, Brussels mayor says
    Belgian night shops’ appeal against early closing hour rejected
    Limiting social contacts will be the norm ‘until Covid-19 vaccine is found,’ virologists say
    Belgium enters ‘crucial week’ to prevent new coronavirus lockdown
    Belgian police will refuse access to beach to people of ‘certain profile’
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels set to impose face masks in public as region slides towards alarm threshold

    Tuesday, 11 August 2020
    © BELGA/ DIRK WAEM

    Officials in Brussels said that they expect to impose face masks in all public places this week as the rate of new coronavirus infections continues to climb, pushing the region closer to reaching an alarm threshold.

    “We are ready to impose the compulsory use of face masks if the mark of 50 [new weekly] cases is reached [Wednesday] or Thursday,” Nancy Ngoma, a government spokesperson, said.

    Last week, regional officials announced that wearing a face mask in all public places in the capital would become mandatory from the moment its 19 municipalities averaged an incidence rate of 50 new weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a mark designated as an alarm-threshold.

    Related News:

     

    On Tuesday, the average incidence rate for the region was at 47 new weekly cases/100,000 inhabitants, Le Soir reports, despite the alarm threshold already being passed or reached in seven municipalities.

    At the current rate at which new infections are being detected in the capital, regional authorities said they were expecting to reach that alarm threshold by the end of the week, according to the Francophone daily.

    The move to make face masks compulsory emerged as the only concrete measure decided by officials in Brussels’ regional government in a Regional Security Council summoned as experts warned that the virus was beginning to flare up in the area.

    Ahead of the meeting, speculation was high that Brussels would follow in the footsteps of Antwerp and impose harsher measures to curb the rate of new infections, after provincial authorities in Antwerp imposed four-week late-night curfew.

    The measure would unify the policy regarding face masks across the entire territory of Brussels, where the enforcement and application of coronavirus measures have been defined mostly at a local level, often giving way to contrasting regulations in the tightly knit territory of the Belgian capital’s 19 municipalities.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times