Situation in Brussels ‘not the same’ as in Antwerp, Minister-President says

Despite passing the alarm threshold of 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants on Wednesday, the situation in Brussels is not the same as in Antwerp, according to Rudi Vervoort, the Region’s Minister-President.

Vervoort took additional measures, such as the obligation to wear a mask across the entire Region, but does not want to compare the capital to Antwerp, he told the Belga press agency in a video interview.

“What happened in Antwerp can happen anywhere. We knew that,” Vervoort said. “But the situation in Antwerp is not the same as in Brussels. We do not have a peak of infections,” he added.

Stricter measures like those in force in the Antwerp province, such as the earlier closing hour of the hospitality industry, are not on the agenda yet. “Of course, if necessary, we will take specific measures, but that is not the intention at the moment,” Vervoort said.

If everyone follows the measures already in place, however, tighter ones will not be necessary. “The problems arise when people do not follow them,” he added.

Over the coming days, the Brussels police’s task will mainly be to raise awareness about the mandatory masks, before resorting to fines.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times