   
Situation in Brussels ‘not the same’ as in Antwerp, Minister-President says
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020
Latest News:
Situation in Brussels ‘not the same’ as in...
Belgium tightens travel restrictions for extra regions in...
Antwerp eases curfew as rate of new Covid-19...
100 km/h winds expected in Belgium once heatwave...
Brussels raises awareness of mandatory mask wearing...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 12 August 2020
    Situation in Brussels ‘not the same’ as in Antwerp, Minister-President says
    Belgium tightens travel restrictions for extra regions in Spain
    Antwerp eases curfew as rate of new Covid-19 infections recedes
    100 km/h winds expected in Belgium once heatwave ends
    Brussels raises awareness of mandatory mask wearing
    Antwerp court will launch lockdown hearings in the fall
    Coronavirus: Belgium faces a reckoning for its care home strategy 
    Greece becomes orange travel zone for Belgians
    Man shot eight times in night shootout in Brussels
    Face mask now obligatory in all of Brussels
    Belgium passes average of 600 new coronavirus cases per day
    Foreign Affairs Council called for Friday to discuss tense relations with Turkey and Belarus
    Do not aim air conditioning at your face, Crisis Centre warns
    Belgian rail scraps extra trains to the coast this weekend
    Belgium in Brief: Banning Zwarte Piet?
    Walloon home engulfed in flames after lighting bolt strike
    Brussels could reach Antwerp infection level in two weeks, Crisis Centre says
    Paediatricians urge Belgium to fully reopen schools from September
    Belgium will pump €50 million into doubling Covid-19 testing capacity
    Coronavirus misinformation responsible for thousands of deaths, study says
    View more
    Share article:

    Situation in Brussels ‘not the same’ as in Antwerp, Minister-President says

    Wednesday, 12 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Despite passing the alarm threshold of 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants on Wednesday, the situation in Brussels is not the same as in Antwerp, according to Rudi Vervoort, the Region’s Minister-President.

    Vervoort took additional measures, such as the obligation to wear a mask across the entire Region, but does not want to compare the capital to Antwerp, he told the Belga press agency in a video interview.

    “What happened in Antwerp can happen anywhere. We knew that,” Vervoort said. “But the situation in Antwerp is not the same as in Brussels. We do not have a peak of infections,” he added.

    Related News:

     

    Stricter measures like those in force in the Antwerp province, such as the earlier closing hour of the hospitality industry, are not on the agenda yet. “Of course, if necessary, we will take specific measures, but that is not the intention at the moment,” Vervoort said.

    If everyone follows the measures already in place, however, tighter ones will not be necessary. “The problems arise when people do not follow them,” he added.

    Over the coming days, the Brussels police’s task will mainly be to raise awareness about the mandatory masks, before resorting to fines.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times