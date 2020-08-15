The Netherlands advises against non-essential travel to Brussels...

From midnight, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs will tighten its travel advice for nine new areas, including Brussels.

Starting from Sunday, “code orange” will apply to, Brussels, Paris, the Marseille area, Madrid, Burgos, Salamanca, Almeria, Navarra and the Balearic Islands such as Mallorca and Ibiza, according to local media.

Orange travel advice means that non-essential travel is not recommended, and that people returning to the Netherlands from these areas are urgently advised to quarantine for 14 days.

The advice has been tightened due to the increasing number of coronavirus infections in the areas.

Additionally, the Netherland’s “code orange” for the entire Antwerp province is still in force. For the time being, the rest of Belgium remains “yellow” meaning increased vigilance for possible safety risks is recommended.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times