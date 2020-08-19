   
Large families should wear face masks indoors, Brussels doctors argue
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgians allowed to travel to Lithuania again...
Shopping site Bol.com to ban ‘hurtful’ term ‘Zwarte...
Children with Covid-19 get out of hospital faster...
EU no longer recognises Lukashenko as president of...
Fatal arrest at Charleroi Airport: Police makes Hitler...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 August 2020
    Belgians allowed to travel to Lithuania again
    Shopping site Bol.com to ban ‘hurtful’ term ‘Zwarte Piet’
    Children with Covid-19 get out of hospital faster than adults
    EU no longer recognises Lukashenko as president of Belarus
    Fatal arrest at Charleroi Airport: Police makes Hitler salute as colleagues laugh
    Belgian experts ‘wholeheartedly support’ opening borders to cross-border couples
    Antwerp’s coronavirus approach to shift focus as infection rates decrease
    Large families should wear face masks indoors, Brussels doctors argue
    EU to train 10,000 medics to work in ICU during pandemic
    2 in 3 no longer motivated to follow Belgium’s coronavirus measures
    Red Cross issues advice on how to give first aid in coronatimes
    Pope pleads to rich countries: ‘share the vaccine’
    Travellers who skip mandatory Covid-19 test face punishment
    Ghent sees increase in ‘rogue poopers’ due to Covid-19 pandemic
    TUI Fly will operate special flights between Belgium and Morocco
    Biden officially elected presidential candidate, Trump faces Russia scrutiny
    Belgium in Brief: A Cautious Decline
    ‘Cautious decline’ in coronavirus infections in Brussels, Crisis Centre says
    Mali’s president steps down after coup d’état
    Dutroux Affair: father of one of the victims writes ‘the truth’ about the case
    View more
    Share article:

    Large families should wear face masks indoors, Brussels doctors argue

    Wednesday, 19 August 2020
    Credit: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexel

    Brussels general practitioners argue that families housing multiple generations under one roof should start wearing face masks inside their homes.

    The Dutch-speaking Brussels Federation of General Practitioners (BHAK) would like to see large families with members of varying ages to step up safety measures at home. Wearing masks inside may help prevent elder generations from contracting Covid-19 from their children or grandchildren.

    “More young people now test positively [for the virus],” BHAK’s president, doctor Vincent Janssens, said, suggesting that this group should increase the use of face masks.

    “If they won’t do it for society, then at least let them do it for the sake of their own families. This is a matter of confidence and civic spirit. Brussels does not yet have the power to make that happen.”

    Densely populated neighbourhoods in the north of Brussels have recently seen an increased infection rate. Many households in these neighbourhoods consist of multiple families and multiple generations. Additionally, the second wave of infections has shown that younger people are among the demographic groups most at risk of contracting the virus. The BHAK’s advice is based in part on these trends.

    Over the past month, the infection rate in Brussels has been steadily rising, though health officials said the local situation is “evolving favourably” and fewer hospital admissions were recorded across the country last week. Most patients, however, are from Brussels and Antwerp.

    For Brussels, it remains challenging to make sure that all social groups oblige the city’s safety measures in the face of the pandemic. According to Janssens, sustained efforts to sensitise and inform the public will be more effective than repressive measures.

    “I don’t believe that continuously fining people is the right way to go,” Janssens remarked. “The basic rules have to be explained in a way that will truly reach people. Using only the media to do that is insufficient. And pushing the message through sanctions will be ineffective.”

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times