   
‘Cautious decline’ in coronavirus infections in Brussels, Crisis Centre says
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020
Latest News:
‘Cautious decline’ in coronavirus infections in Brussels, Crisis...
Malian president steps down after attempted coup d’état...
Dutroux Affair: father of one of the victims...
Belgian average of new coronavirus cases decreases for...
EU and UK restart negotiations on post-Brexit relationship...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 August 2020
    ‘Cautious decline’ in coronavirus infections in Brussels, Crisis Centre says
    Malian president steps down after attempted coup d’état
    Dutroux Affair: father of one of the victims writes ‘the truth’ about the case
    Belgian average of new coronavirus cases decreases for third day in a row
    EU and UK restart negotiations on post-Brexit relationship
    Erasmus College will open under code orange for safety’s sake
    ‘Ronald Koeman will be the coach of FC Barcelona,’ says Barcelona president
    Israel’s new strategy in the coronavirus crisis
    Belgium bought one million ‘unreliable’ Covid-19 test kits
    Trump cancels US-China trade negotiations
    Belgium prepares for access to corona virus vaccines
    Only half of Belgians returning from red travel zones get tested
    Switzerland to tighten travel restrictions for Belgians
    Delphine Boël: ‘I was King Albert II’s dirty laundry’
    Coronavirus: what’s on the agenda for upcoming National Security Council?
    Countries led by women responded better to Covid-19, study confirms
    ‘Impossible to comment’ on Russian vaccine, Maggie De Block says
    North Koreans forced to give up pet dogs to supply restaurants
    Belgium in Brief: New Measures On Thursday?
    We need to prevent coronavirus ‘vaccine nationalism,’ says WHO
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Cautious decline’ in coronavirus infections in Brussels, Crisis Centre says

    Wednesday, 19 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The coronavirus situation in the Brussels-Capital Region seems to be “evolving favourably,” as the increase is starting to flatten, health officials said during a press conference on Wednesday.

    As Belgium reported an average of 528 new coronavirus cases per day on Wednesday, this is the third day in a row that the figures are decreasing. “This confirms a favourable trend, at a national level at least,” said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    In the Brussels-Capital Region, the number of infections continues to rise by 118 new cases per day. “However, there are signs that the increase here is starting to flatten,” said Van Gucht. “It is possible that we are at the beginning of a cautious decline.”

    The number of new hospital admissions has fallen slightly in the past week, but the highest numbers of new hospitalisations still come from Brussels and Antwerp.

    If the figures continue to fall by about 15%, as they are doing now, there will be an average of around 350 new infections per day at the beginning of September, when the schools reopen.

    Related News:

     

    “That remains a high number of infections. If the decline accelerates, for example by 50%, we will have 100 infections per day at the beginning of September. That would be more favourable in light of the reopening of schools,” Van Gucht said.

    The situation in the Antwerp is evolving favourably, with a decrease of 34% compared to the previous week. “In the other provinces, too, the figures are decreasing, except for in Flemish Brabant, but the increase is only very slight,” he added.

    “Two weeks ago, an average of 33 new admissions per day was reported. Last week, there were 30. We hope that trend will also continue,” Van Gucht said.

    Additionally, more than 10 people who tested positive for the virus died per day last week, more than twice as many as the previous week. “The next few days will show whether mortality rates will fall again, and whether that increase was a temporary spike linked to the heatwave.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times