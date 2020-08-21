   
Brussels-North bans sale of ‘takeaway’ alcohol after 10:00 PM
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 21 August, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels-North bans sale of ‘takeaway’ alcohol after 10:00...
Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson to test its vaccine...
Covid-19 measures could worsen excess mortality in nursing...
Fatal Charleroi Airport arrest will be brought before...
Russian vaccine to be tested on over 40,000...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 21 August 2020
    Brussels-North bans sale of ‘takeaway’ alcohol after 10:00 PM
    Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson to test its vaccine on 60,000 people
    Covid-19 measures could worsen excess mortality in nursing homes
    Fatal Charleroi Airport arrest will be brought before Belgian Justice Committee
    Russian vaccine to be tested on over 40,000 people next week
    Coronavirus: Belgian experts ‘shocked’ as AstraZeneca seeks liability waiver for vaccine
    Brussels Airlines: Commission approves Belgian state aid
    Belgian boxer Delfine Persoon fights to become world champion in tense rematch
    ‘No scientific evidence’ vaping spreads virus, says Van Gucht
    European Commission calls for an investigation into Russian opposition leader’s coma
    Coronavirus: people more worried about family than themselves, study finds
    Coronavirus: hospitalised population is getting younger
    Belgium in Brief: No Return To Normal Yet
    Coronavirus could push another 100 million people into extreme poverty
    Bad ventilation in schools could increase risk of contracting Covid-19
    EU negotiator Barnier reports ‘no progress’ in Brexit talks
    We will be ‘stuck with the virus’ for the next few months, Crisis Centre says
    Brussels colours red on European coronavirus map
    Coronavirus: Antwerp testing village to begin screening departing travellers
    Belgium’s free rail passes delayed again to the fall
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels-North bans sale of ‘takeaway’ alcohol after 10:00 PM

    Friday, 21 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The mayors of the municipalities that make up the Brussels-North police zone prohibit the sale of “takeway” alcoholic drinks after 10:00 PM, following numerous complaints about nuisance in public places.

    On Friday, Cécile Jodogne (mayor of Schaerbeek), Ridouane Chahid (Evere) and Emir Kir (Saint-Josse-ten-Noode) announced a ban on the sale of drinks with over 1.2% alcohol in them, between 10:00 PM and 7:00 AM, reports La Dernière Heure.

    The sale and consumption of alcohol are still allowed in bars, restaurants and via delivery services. Due to the coronavirus regulations, night shops have to close after 10:00 PM.

    Related News:

     

    “The hospitality industry complies perfectly with the coronavirus closing time,” Kir of Saint-Josse told Bruzz. “We have not received any complaints from local residents in those areas for a long time. The problem now is that people go and buy alcohol in the newsagents that are open all night.”

    People then gather in parks, on benches or other public places. “An unsafe situation that also causes a nuisance,” Kir said.

    “The rule will come into force from today, until 13 September. Then, it will be evaluated, but the regulation will probably be extended,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times