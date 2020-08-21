Brussels-North bans sale of ‘takeaway’ alcohol after 10:00 PM

The mayors of the municipalities that make up the Brussels-North police zone prohibit the sale of “takeway” alcoholic drinks after 10:00 PM, following numerous complaints about nuisance in public places.

On Friday, Cécile Jodogne (mayor of Schaerbeek), Ridouane Chahid (Evere) and Emir Kir (Saint-Josse-ten-Noode) announced a ban on the sale of drinks with over 1.2% alcohol in them, between 10:00 PM and 7:00 AM, reports La Dernière Heure.

The sale and consumption of alcohol are still allowed in bars, restaurants and via delivery services. Due to the coronavirus regulations, night shops have to close after 10:00 PM.

“The hospitality industry complies perfectly with the coronavirus closing time,” Kir of Saint-Josse told Bruzz. “We have not received any complaints from local residents in those areas for a long time. The problem now is that people go and buy alcohol in the newsagents that are open all night.”

People then gather in parks, on benches or other public places. “An unsafe situation that also causes a nuisance,” Kir said.

“The rule will come into force from today, until 13 September. Then, it will be evaluated, but the regulation will probably be extended,” he added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times