Germany advises against tourist travel to Brussels...

Germany now considers the Brussels-Capital Region a risk area to travel to, and advises its citizens against unnecessary travel to the Belgian capital.

It concerns a warning, not a ban, which means that travel is still allowed but not recommended.

German citizens who have been to Brussels need to be tested upon return and risk having to quarantine, but if a negative coronavirus test can be presented that is less than 48 hours old, the quarantine can be stopped. The same warning is currently still in force for the Antwerp province.

Besides Brussels, the Paris region as well as southeastern France, Spain (except the Canary Islands) and several regions in Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia have received the same warning.

On Wednesday, Germany extended its travel advice for most countries outside the European Union until 14 September due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the increase in infections in Europe, however, the German government also decided to warn again for travel to a number of European regions, including Brussels.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times