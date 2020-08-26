   
Germany advises against tourist travel to Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s latest travel advice lists new red zones...
Germany advises against tourist travel to Brussels...
Europol shuts down massive illegal cigarette factory in...
Antwerp lifts coronavirus curfew as infections decline...
Fatal Charleroi arrest: former interior minister to be...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 26 August 2020
    Belgium’s latest travel advice lists new red zones for France and Spain
    Germany advises against tourist travel to Brussels
    Europol shuts down massive illegal cigarette factory in Germany
    Antwerp lifts coronavirus curfew as infections decline
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: former interior minister to be heard by Justice Committee
    French minister defends women’s right to sunbathe topless
    Belgium ‘not far’ from getting new federal government, leading MP says
    Belgium makes conditions for uniting cross-border couples official
    De Crem: Jambon knew about Charleroi Airport death in 2018
    22% of August infections likely came from holidaymakers
    Social distancing in Brussels’ cultural venues reduced to 1 metre
    Ghent man bites bus driver for warning over face mask
    Belgium in Brief: Further From 10,000 Deaths Than Before
    Fewer than 1 in 2 Belgian companies can use temporary unemployment from September
    121 deaths scrapped from Belgium’s Covid-19 total as Flanders fixes errors
    Hospitality employment returned to pre-pandemic levels in July
    Rise in stress and insomnia as Belgians scrap holidays amid pandemic: survey
    Amazon announces ban of ‘Zwarte Piet’ term
    Covid-19: Where to get tested in Brussels
    Pandemic means one in three drivers likely to buy a car online
    View more
    Share article:

    Germany advises against tourist travel to Brussels

    Wednesday, 26 August 2020
    Credit: Paolo Margari (CC BY 2.0)

    Germany now considers the Brussels-Capital Region a risk area to travel to, and advises its citizens against unnecessary travel to the Belgian capital.

    It concerns a warning, not a ban, which means that travel is still allowed but not recommended.

    German citizens who have been to Brussels need to be tested upon return and risk having to quarantine, but if a negative coronavirus test can be presented that is less than 48 hours old, the quarantine can be stopped. The same warning is currently still in force for the Antwerp province.

    Related News:

     

    Besides Brussels, the Paris region as well as southeastern France, Spain (except the Canary Islands) and several regions in Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia have received the same warning.

    On Wednesday, Germany extended its travel advice for most countries outside the European Union until 14 September due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the increase in infections in Europe, however, the German government also decided to warn again for travel to a number of European regions, including Brussels.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times