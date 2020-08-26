22% of August infections likely came from holidaymakers
Credit: Brussels Airport/Belga
22% of the coronavirus infections detected in August in Belgium were among people who travelled abroad in the previous 14 days, according to the National Crisis Centre.
It is “very likely” that these people contracted the virus abroad, according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.
“We see a similar picture abroad. In Italy and Germany, 1 in 3 infections occurs in people who have travelled in the past days. In the Netherlands, the figure is 24%,” he said, adding that these figures were not to be neglected.