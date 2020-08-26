   
22% of August infections likely came from holidaymakers
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020
    22% of August infections likely came from holidaymakers

    Wednesday, 26 August 2020
    Credit: Brussels Airport/Belga

    22% of the coronavirus infections detected in August in Belgium were among people who travelled abroad in the previous 14 days, according to the National Crisis Centre.

    It is “very likely” that these people contracted the virus abroad, according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    “We see a similar picture abroad. In Italy and Germany, 1 in 3 infections occurs in people who have travelled in the past days. In the Netherlands, the figure is 24%,” he said, adding that these figures were not to be neglected.

    Travelling is still a risk, according to the health authorities, and it remains very important to respect the rules about testing and quarantine when returning from an orange or red zone.

    “Stick to the basic golden rules when you are abroad as well. Pay close attention, especially during party vacations, but family visits also involve a high risk,” Van Gucht said.

    The complete list of green, orange and red travel zones can be found on the website of the Foreign Affairs Department.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times