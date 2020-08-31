   
Brussels public transport runs at full capacity again as schools reopen
Monday, 31 August, 2020
    Brussels public transport runs at full capacity again as schools reopen

    Monday, 31 August 2020
    Credit: Belga/LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ

    After it reduced its service due to the coronavirus crisis, Brussels public transport company STIB will start operating at full capacity again when the new school year begins on 1 September.

    Both primary and secondary schools are restarting again in September, meaning STIB is switching back to its yellow timetable (outside of school holidays), operating metros, buses and trams at 100% again.

    “Since the beginning of the crisis, we have taken additional measures to make public transport travel as safe as possible,” said Brieuc de Meeûs, CEO of MIVB, in a press release.

    “These additional hygiene measures will, of course, remain in place, along with the deployment of all available vehicles on the network, so that the start of the new school year can take place in complete safety,” he added.

    By offering passengers a normal range of services, STIB hopes to give people more space in its vehicles. Despite the restart of the schools, the company is still expecting fewer people than before the crisis to use their services, as the government is recommending teleworking.

    On public transport, at stops and in stations, wearing a face mask is mandatory for everyone from 12 years old. People who do not wear them, risk a fine of up to €250.

    Additionally, several changes to a number of lines have been made, such as the improvement of frequencies on lines 34 and 60 on Sunday afternoon, additional departures in the morning on weekdays on lines 47, 56 and 88, route changes on lines 13, 88 and 89, and a diversion of line 51.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times