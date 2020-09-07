   
Brussels police will receive anti-street harassment training
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 07 September, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels police will receive anti-street harassment training...
A piece of the Berlin Wall placed in...
AB InBev workers continue strike over coronavirus infections...
‘Beyond territorial reasoning’: Brussels testing centres open to...
AirBaltic resumes flights between Brussels and Riga...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 07 September 2020
    Brussels police will receive anti-street harassment training
    A piece of the Berlin Wall placed in Brussels
    AB InBev workers continue strike over coronavirus infections in Jupille brewery
    ‘Beyond territorial reasoning’: Brussels testing centres open to everyone
    AirBaltic resumes flights between Brussels and Riga
    Thousands gathered in Brussels for cultural and events sector protest
    Belgium in Brief: Planning Christmas In September
    Bike traffic rose by 75% during first week of return to school in Brussels
    ‘Corona fatigue’ and returning travellers caused new rise in infections
    Adapting to new realities: how governments best can handle the economic disruption of the pandemic
    Coronavirus: Belgian daily infection average starts rising again
    Brussels minister Smet wants cameras on fire engines to catch attackers
    Brussels Airport coronavirus tests will cost up to €135
    Two Charlie Hebdo Instagram accounts temporarily blocked for depicting prophet Mohammed
    Antwerp mayor wants Belgian Drug Enforcement Administration
    UK: New Brexit deadline could bring a no-deal closer
    Two arrested as hundreds gather against coronavirus measures in Brussels
    History: People of Brussels suffered three centuries of chronic diarrhoea
    Government formation puzzle: Wilmès should stay on as PM, liberal leader says
    Russia accuses Germany of stalling Navalny investigation
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels police will receive anti-street harassment training

    Monday, 07 September 2020
    © Belga

    Brussels police officers have enlisted a feminist non-profit to train officers to handle instances of street harassment and violence against women.

    At least two police zones in Brussels have so far scheduled training sessions with the organisation Touche Pas a Ma Pote (TPAMP, Don’t Touch My Friend).

    The organisation, which last year launched an application to encourage more women to report instances of sexual harassment, has already held a training session with the Brussels-Ixelles police zone in June.

    Related News:

     

    The Brussels-North police zone is set to be the next of the capital’s six police zones to attend a one-day training session by the non-profit, Bruzz reports.

    The training sessions will focus on raising awareness among officers about street harassment and gender-based violence.

    A central objective of the training will be to close a gap between the existence of laws and regulations against street harassment and the effective enforcement of them by officers on duty.

    By better training officers on how to handle complaints that come in, the police zones also hope to encourage more victims to take any potential incident to authorities.

    “Victims are often reluctant to file a complaint,” Brussels North police chief Frédéric Dauphin said.

    “On the other hand, it’s difficult for police officers to correctly identify such incidents and thus to be able to meet the expectations of victims,” he added. “This is especially the case when acts of intimidation do not translate into physical violence.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times 