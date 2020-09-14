Free Covid-19 tests available at Brussels Airport from today

Being tested for the coronavirus free of charge is possible at Brussels Airport from today, as the on-site Covid-19 testing centre opened its doors on Monday morning.

Passengers returning from a red zone can be tested upon arrival with their text message prescription code, and will receive their test result within 24 hours.

The tests are free of charge for red-zone returnees, as the €46.81 cost will be covered by RIZIV/INAMI, the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance.

Related News:

“80% of people returning from a red zone are already being tested in a triage point today,” said Federal Minister Philippe De Backer, head of the Testing task force, at the opening of the centre. “We now hope to persuade the last 20% to get tested at the airport, because there is no reason not to do so. We are making the system as accessible as possible.”

Departing passengers can also get tested at the centre, but they will not be reimbursed and have to pay the €67 standard fee.

At the end of September, when a lab will accompany the testing centre at the airport, rapid tests will also be available, giving a result within 3 hours. They will cost €135, and will not be reimbursed either.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times