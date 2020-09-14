   
Free Covid-19 tests available at Brussels Airport from today
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 14 September, 2020
Latest News:
An urban safari in the ugliest city in...
Europe will see rise in coronavirus deaths in...
Free Covid-19 tests available at Brussels Airport from...
Belgian daily average rises by over 200 new...
Nearly 18,000 Belgians isolated due to late Covid-19...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 September 2020
    An urban safari in the ugliest city in the world
    Europe will see rise in coronavirus deaths in October and November, WHO says
    Free Covid-19 tests available at Brussels Airport from today
    Belgian daily average rises by over 200 new coronavirus cases in a week
    Nearly 18,000 Belgians isolated due to late Covid-19 test results
    Brussels pupil becomes youngest student ever admitted into ULB
    Belgians bought a third more products online during Covid-19 crisis
    Fingerprint ID cards will be issued across Belgium by end of year
    Over 307,000 new coronavirus infections registered worldwide on Sunday
    Belgium facing second ‘mini coronavirus wave’, Sciensano expert warns
    Brussels: 4,000 demonstrate for more health care spending
    Coronavirus – Belgium: New spike in infections causes concern
    Anderlecht beats Cercle Brugge, handing Kompany his first win as manager
    EU urges UK to fully implement Brexit deal
    AstraZeneca resumes clinical vaccine trials
    Belarus: About 250 opposition demonstrators arrested
    Crucial EU-China summit faces challenges
    Covid-19: More than 600 new cases a day
    Global access to vaccine faces huge funding gap, says WHO
    Dalai Lama urges global leaders to do more on global warming
    View more
    Share article:

    Free Covid-19 tests available at Brussels Airport from today

    Monday, 14 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Being tested for the coronavirus free of charge is possible at Brussels Airport from today, as the on-site Covid-19 testing centre opened its doors on Monday morning.

    Passengers returning from a red zone can be tested upon arrival with their text message prescription code, and will receive their test result within 24 hours.

    The tests are free of charge for red-zone returnees, as the €46.81 cost will be covered by RIZIV/INAMI, the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance.

    Related News:

     

    “80% of people returning from a red zone are already being tested in a triage point today,” said Federal Minister Philippe De Backer, head of the Testing task force, at the opening of the centre. “We now hope to persuade the last 20% to get tested at the airport, because there is no reason not to do so. We are making the system as accessible as possible.”

    Departing passengers can also get tested at the centre, but they will not be reimbursed and have to pay the €67 standard fee.

    At the end of September, when a lab will accompany the testing centre at the airport, rapid tests will also be available, giving a result within 3 hours. They will cost €135, and will not be reimbursed either.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times