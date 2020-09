A Brussels mayor will go into self-isolation after he tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to reports on Friday.

Ridouane Chahid, the mayor of the municipality of Evere, told Belgian media that he had tested positive for the virus.

Chahid said that he has so far not developed any symptoms of Covid-19 but confirmed that he would be going into self-isolation for fourteen days.

“I am positive but I am not sick,” he told Francophone daily La Dernière Heure, adding that he will continue his duties via telework starting from day one of his quarantine on Friday.

The mayor and leader of the Parti Socialiste (PS) group in the Brussels parliament reportedly caught the virus from a family member.

The mayor of the northern Brussels municipality will be so far the only member of the local council to go into quarantine, Bruzz reports because he had recently not come into contact with other administrative staff.

Chahid is one of several mayors, public officials and royals to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

During the first wave, the mayor of Ostend and Brussel’s Regional Health Minister both tested positive for the virus, while Flanders’ work minister had to go into self-isolation after a family member tested positive for the virus.

Among Belgium’s royals, Prince Joachim apologised after he tested positive after flying to Spain and skipping mandatory quarantine to attend an illegal gathering, while Prince Laurent said a family member had tested positive for the virus.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times