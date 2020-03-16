Flemish Work Minister says family member has coronavirus

Crevits’ statement comes just hours after Antwerp’s health councillor also said he had tested positive for the virus, making the work minister the second official in Flanders to have publicly declared being affected by the deadly pandemic.
As the caretaker federal government announced it would be taking over the country’s response to the managing the public health crisis, Crevits’ cabinet announced an influx of cash and other premiums in a bid to limit the virus’ impact on companies in the Dutch-speaking region.
The Flemish minister did not offer specifics regarding the number of confirmed cases of the virus within her family nor on her own state of health.
A spokesperson for Crevits said her cabinet would be following the official personal hygiene guidelines and that staff would work from home where possible.
They also added that a test for the work minister was not currently necessary according to the country’s testing rule, and declined to provide a comment on whether Crevits had come into contact with other members of the Flemish government.