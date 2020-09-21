Over 200 daily coronavirus tests on average at Brussels Airport

One week after opening the Covid-19 testing centre at Brussels Airport averages over 200 tests per day, figures released by the airport show.

The airport on Monday said that the testing centre had carried out some 1,600 tests since, averaging 235 per day, since its opening last Monday

Spokesperson Ihsane Chioua Lekhli told the Belga news agency that the airport had no information regarding the proportion of positive tests out of the whole.

“The results are confidential and communicated directly to the passenger in question,” Chioua Lekhli said.

Since the airport test centre opened last Monday, around 10,000 people have flown into the country every day, out of which the proportion of red-zone returnees is not clear.

Last week, the federal public health service released returnee figures related to the past two weeks which showed that, over a 14-day period, at least 233,000 people had come back into Belgium an orange or a red travel zone.

Passengers who have completed a mandatory form and declared to be coming from a red zone will get access to the test via a QR code sent by text message.

“If the test is taken before 2 p.m., you will receive the certificate the same day, before midnight,” the airport wrote online. “If the test is taken after 2 p.m., you will receive the certificate in the course of the following day.”

By the end of September, the airport expects to roll out rapid tests capable of delivering results within three hours at a cost of €135, which will be aimed at departing passengers.

