   
Most of Belgium's new Covid-19 cases come from Brussels and Wallonia
Monday, 05 October, 2020
    Most of Belgium’s new Covid-19 cases come from Brussels and Wallonia

    Monday, 05 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    As Belgium is recording a rapid rise of new coronavirus cases across the country, most of those new infections come from the Brussels-Capital Region and Walloon provinces, according to recent figures.

    A rise in the number of new cases is noticeable in all provinces in Belgium, but the increase is greatest in the Walloon provinces at the moment, health officials said during a press conference on Monday.

    “The Namur province saw a peak of 95% new infections, and a strong rise of 67% was recorded in the Luxembourg province,” said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    The highest number of new cases continues to be registered in the Brussels-Capital Region, however, with 466 new cases per day over the past few weeks.

    “Four municipalities in Brussels account for more than 10% of all the new infections detected across the country last week: Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, Brussels City, Schaerbeek and Anderlecht,” Van Gucht said.

    The second-highest number of new cases is found in the province of Antwerp, with an average of 294 new cases per day. “That is a small increase of 4%,” Van Gucht said.

    Evolution of number of cases. Credit: Sciensano

    On Monday, Belgium registered a strong rise in the number of new cases, with an average of over 2,100 new coronavirus infections per day over the past week across the country.

    Additionally, several hospitals – mainly in Brussels – have said that their beds for coronavirus patients are full, and have started transferring patients to hospitals in other parts of the country.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times