Most of Belgium’s new Covid-19 cases come from Brussels and Wallonia
Monday, 05 October 2020
Credit: Belga
As Belgium is recording a rapid rise of new coronavirus cases across the country, most of those new infections come from the Brussels-Capital Region and Walloon provinces, according to recent figures.
A rise in the number of new cases is noticeable in all provinces in Belgium, but the increase is greatest in the Walloon provinces at the moment, health officials said during a press conference on Monday.
“The Namur province saw a peak of 95% new infections, and a strong rise of 67% was recorded in the Luxembourg province,” said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.
The highest number of new cases continues to be registered in the Brussels-Capital Region, however, with 466 new cases per day over the past few weeks.
“Four municipalities in Brussels account for more than 10% of all the new infections detected across the country last week: Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, Brussels City, Schaerbeek and Anderlecht,” Van Gucht said.
The second-highest number of new cases is found in the province of Antwerp, with an average of 294 new cases per day. “That is a small increase of 4%,” Van Gucht said.