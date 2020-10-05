Brussels University Hospital expands capacity for coronavirus patients...

Following calls that all beds for coronavirus patients were full in the University Hospital (UZ) Brussels on Sunday, the hospital announced that it will expand its capacity, especially in the intensive care unit.

All preparations are being made to switch from phase 0 to phase 1A, which means that the hospital will have a total of nine beds for coronavirus patients in the ICU, and a total of 36 beds for regular Covid-19 patients, spokesperson Karolien De Prez told The Brussels Times.

As the Brussels-Capital Region continues to record the highest number of new infections in Belgium, the pressure on Brussels hospitals continues to increase, particularly in the ICU, according to the UZ Brussel.

In addition to the increased capacity, the UZ will continue to offer “regular” non-coronavirus related care. “The cancellation or postponement of appointments, admissions or interventions is not necessary,” it said.

Currently, 26 confirmed Covid-19 patients are being cared for at the UZ Brussels, which is two more than yesterday. The hospital currently has 8 Covid-19 patients in its intensive care unit, of which 5 patients are on a ventilator, and 2 receive support for cardiac and pulmonary functions.

Meanwhile, the hospitals of the Iris Bruxelles network and the Saint-Jean Clinic fear that patients will postpone their consultations for other care, or may stay away for fear of infection.

“It is important to maintain a maximum number of activities unrelated to Covid-19, such as normal consultations,” said managing director of the Iris hospital network, Etienne Wery. “Brussels citizens have the same right as other Belgians to have access to the care provided in their hospitals.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times