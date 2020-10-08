   
Cafés serving food in Brussels told to close too
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 October, 2020
Latest News:
Cafés serving food in Brussels told to close...
Weather report: Belgium faces 75km/h gusts on Thursday...
Bar or restaurant: Brussels decides on the difference...
Belgians increasingly seek exemption from wearing a mask...
Belgium in Brief: Not Too Little, But Too...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    Cafés serving food in Brussels told to close too
    Weather report: Belgium faces 75km/h gusts on Thursday
    Bar or restaurant: Brussels decides on the difference
    Belgians increasingly seek exemption from wearing a mask
    Belgium in Brief: Not Too Little, But Too Late
    Italy makes face masks mandatory everywhere except the home
    Brussels to double number of contact tracers to keep up with rise in cases
    Belgium’s protection of human rights remains insufficient, report warns
    17-year-old killed in police chase: no charges will be brought
    Over 1,000 coronavirus patients currently hospitalised in Belgium
    Belgium’s Red Devils to play before crowd of 7,000 as Brussels shuts bars
    Italy requires travellers from Belgium to get tested for Covid-19
    Brexit: UK is ‘ready’ to leave, EU prefers a deal
    EasyJet expects to cut 75% of services for coming months
    Coronavirus: Seven in ten nurses at risk of burnout
    Closing Brussels’ bars came too late, experts warn
    Early closure for bars but not restaurants: what is the difference?
    Weyts attacks choice of LGBT-free Kraków to host European Games
    Belgium’s list of red travel zones expands again from Friday
    Brussels races to keep hospitals from collapse as Covid-19 cases surge
    View more
    Share article:

    Cafés serving food in Brussels told to close too

    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Cafés that serve food in the Brussels-Capital Region will also have to close their doors for a month from today, according to the clarified new rules.

    Almost all these businesses are currently still open, according to VTM News, the day after the Brussels regional government announced that all bars had to close for a month to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but restaurants could stay open.

    In practice, however, the difference between a restaurant and a bar is not always clear. On Thursday, a Ministerial Decree was published to clarify that all “places for the consumption of drinks, excluding restaurants” had to close their doors.

    Related News:

     

    These places were defined, in the official text, as “places open to the public intended for the consumption of alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages on the spot, even if this activity is only secondary.”

    In particular, the decree mentions cafés, bars, any place with drinks on tap, teahouses, cafeterias, and any other place where alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are offered for consumption on the premises, meaning the strict measure also includes cafés serving food.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times