   
Brussels’ new Covid-19 testing village to open on Thursday
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels’ new Covid-19 testing village to open on...
Belgium will stop testing people without Covid-19 symptoms...
Hard Brexit would cost Belgium €3.2 billion in...
‘Tsunami of infections’: Belgian Health Minister appears in foreign...
Belgium’s phase 4: which measures change from today?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 20 October 2020
    Brussels’ new Covid-19 testing village to open on Thursday
    Belgium will stop testing people without Covid-19 symptoms
    Hard Brexit would cost Belgium €3.2 billion in exports
    ‘Tsunami of infections’: Belgian Health Minister appears in foreign press
    Belgium’s phase 4: which measures change from today?
    PM’s father gets only coronavirus fine at Belgian bicycle race
    ‘Completely excessive’: Belgian cinemas banned from selling snacks
    Saliva tests ‘will not be for the next few weeks,’ says Vandenbroucke
    Belgian restaurants will fight ‘discriminatory’ coronavirus shutdown in court
    Van Gogh ‘immersive experience’ exhibition in Antwerp extended by two months
    Belgium sees ‘record’ poisonings with household cleaners, hand gel and essential oils
    Several European contact tracing apps can now interact with each other
    Ministerial Decree clarifies Belgium’s new coronavirus rules
    Covid-19: Nearly 200 students offer their services to Ghent university hospital
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s top university launches test & tracing strategy
    ‘Worse than in March’: Belgian hospital figures double every week
    Nearly 1 in 4 people tested in Brussels have Covid-19
    Weather report: temperature rises to 20 degrees on Wednesday
    Coronavirus ‘no more infectious’ than in spring, says Steven Van Gucht
    Belgium in Brief: Not A Lockdown
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels’ new Covid-19 testing village to open on Thursday

    Tuesday, 20 October 2020
    Illustration picture shows one of Brussels' new testing village for coronavirus near the Merode subway in Etterbeek, Brussels on 2 October 2020. © BELGA/JASPER JACOBS

    A new testing village in the north of Brussels will open on Thursday and will be able to test over 1,000 people each day, City Mayor Philippe Close said.

    The new testing centre will be located in the Heysel esplanade, by country’s famed Atomium landmark, and will offer tests to people arriving by car or by bike as well as to pedestrians.

    Close announced in a meeting of the city council on Monday evening that the new centre will be opened on Thursday and will initially have a daily testing capacity of 600, which he says will be gradually bumped up to 1,200.

    Related News:

     

    Set up on the site of the Brussels Expo fair, employees from the yearly exhibition event and from Brussels Mayor Events will coordinate and staff the centre, where tests will be carried out by health workers from Brussels’ Saint-Pierre hospital.

    The testing village will be the fourth of seven upcoming centres set to be open in the Brussels-Capital Region as officials seek to increase the daily testing capacities in the capital and to ease pressure on doctors and hospitals by diverting suspected cases to the testing villages.

    Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron said by December, the capital region will reach a capacity of 9,000 tests per day, BX1 reports.

    But news of the opening of the testing village comes just hours after Belgium’s nine health ministers decided to stop testing asymptomatic people for the virus as it emerged that laboratories could not keep up with the influx of tests, causing delays in getting people their results.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times