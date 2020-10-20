Belgium will stop testing people without Covid-19 symptoms...

People who do not show any symptoms of Covid-19 will no longer be tested for the virus, and will instead have to quarantine for 10 days, after a potential infection.
Being tested upon return from a red travel zone or after being in contact with someone who had tested positive, used to be mandatory for all travellers. Now, people can only get tested when they are showing symptoms.
The updated testing policy was a decision taken by Belgium’s different Health Ministers on Monday, reports VRT.
Those who are not tested must be quarantined for ten days instead of seven, according to virologist and Sciensano Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.