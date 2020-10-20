   
In photos: Brussels streets deserted on first night of coronavirus curfew
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020
Latest News:
Woman (18) kidnapped in Belgium freed by special...
Brussels says public transport isn’t causing infection to...
In photos: Brussels streets deserted on first night...
Practical Measures: Takeaways now can’t sell alcohol to...
Brussels refuses to give up on its Winter...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 20 October 2020
    Woman (18) kidnapped in Belgium freed by special forces in Germany
    Brussels says public transport isn’t causing infection to spread
    In photos: Brussels streets deserted on first night of coronavirus curfew
    Practical Measures: Takeaways now can’t sell alcohol to take away
    Brussels refuses to give up on its Winter Wonders
    Delhaize agrees to early Friday closures amid alcohol sales ban
    Belgium will move clocks to winter time on Sunday
    Covid-19 infections in Flemish residential care centres rise sharply
    Flanders keeps sending all pupils to school full-time
    Carrefour sells its very last single-use grocery bag
    Brussels mayor doesn’t understand why prostitution is allowed again
    Over 2,700 coronavirus patients admitted to hospital in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: Never Meet Your Heroes
    Asymptomatic cases’ only option is quarantine, former Sciensano official says
    Belgium’s second wave is ‘serious, but not yet desperate’, Covid-19 Commissioner says
    Flemish YouTubers fined for gun wielding clown prank
    Gas prices hit a four-month low this week
    Belgium is yet to hit peak infections, experts warn
    Brussels’ new Covid-19 testing village to open on Thursday
    Belgium will stop testing people without Covid-19 symptoms
    View more
    Share article:

    In photos: Brussels streets deserted on first night of coronavirus curfew

    Tuesday, 20 October 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium’s coronavirus curfew went into effect at midnight on Tuesday, emptying the capital’s streets as police confirmed the measure was well followed by citizens.

    A minute after midnight on Tuesday, Brussels’ Grand-Place and its typically bustling surroundings were deserted and echoed with steps of police officers on patrol.

    © Belga

    “Last night, the curfew was well respected in a majority of places,” Nico Paelinck, the president of the Permanent Commission of the Local Police, told the Belga news agency.

    Related News:

     

    Footage of the first night of the capital city under curfew showed police surveilling popular gathering spots such as Boulevard Anspach or the pedestrian esplanades in front of Bourse or Théâtre de la Monnaie.

    © Belga

    The month-long curfew bans all residents from coming outdoors from midnight to 5:00 AM, with only essential trips for medical, professional or urgent reasons allowed.

    Questioned about Brussels’ large and growing homeless population, Paelinck said that they were “no exception” to the curfew and said officers were instructed to alert a shelter or social services.

    © Belga

    “We will not simply leave them on the streets,” he said.

    Paelinck said that officers would ensure that the curfew was rigorously followed by citizens, saying officers’ common sense should prevail, but warning that those who knowingly flouted the ban would be slapped with a hefty fine.

    “If the trip proves to be essential, for a medical or work-related reason, there is no problem,” he said, adding: “But if we run into students [violating the ban], they will get a fine of €250 each.”

    © Belga

    Officers patrolling the streets at midnight on Tuesday could be seen in the footage running into a man on an electric scooter, a pair of cyclists and two pedestrians, whom they urge to get home as soon as possible.

    The midnight curfew will remain into force throughout the upcoming autumn break, with Paelinck saying police would keep an eye on pupils and university students to ensure they respect the measure.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times