   
Protest against ‘Covid dictatorship’ cannot go forward in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 October, 2020
Latest News:
Crisis Centre calls for plasma donations to Belgian...
Protest against ‘Covid dictatorship’ cannot go forward in...
Toilet paper sales back up as coronavirus shifts...
More than 1 in 10 people in Brussels...
Belgium’s Consultative Committee further tightens measures...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 October 2020
    Crisis Centre calls for plasma donations to Belgian Red Cross
    Protest against ‘Covid dictatorship’ cannot go forward in Brussels
    Toilet paper sales back up as coronavirus shifts shopping habits
    More than 1 in 10 people in Brussels waiting for social housing
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee further tightens measures
    Belgium moves towards 20,000 infections per day this week
    Antwerp makes buttons at pedestrian crossings elbow-friendly
    Belgium’s barometer isn’t useful until we weather the ‘storm’
    Covid-19: three Brussels schools stop work to demand closure from Monday
    Orange introduces 5G applications to Port of Antwerp network
    Second lockdown would not be ‘smartest solution’ for Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: Don’t Call It A Lockdown
    Flanders issues manual to managing monuments of colonial past
    Charleroi police officer keeps working despite positive Covid-19 test
    Belgium breaks average of 10,000 coronavirus cases per day
    Tax authorities step up the fight against tax-dodgers
    AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine triggers ‘strong immune response’: study
    Weather report: RMI issues yellow alert for fog in Brussels
    Nine out of ten Belgian provinces reach highest alarm phase
    GP who worked without a mask infected seven people
    View more
    Share article:

    Protest against ‘Covid dictatorship’ cannot go forward in Brussels

    Friday, 23 October 2020
    Illustration picture shows a demonstration against coronavirus regulations in Brussels on 6 September 2020. © BELGA/NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

    A demonstration in Brussels aiming to denounce a “Covid dictatorship” and the latest round of restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus and planned for this weekend will not be allowed to go forward.

    The demonstration is organised by a group going by the name of Black Sheep Belgium who has called on Belgians to gather on Rond-Point Schuman, in the heart of the European Quarter, to denounce the “freedom-killer” restrictions.

    “It is time to reclaim our rights which have been, until recently, ignored,” the demonstrators wrote on Facebook. “We are asking you, the Belgian people, to come and claim back your rights.”

    Related News:

     

    Over 3,000 people on Facebook have said they were interested in or attending the protest, set to take place on 25 October and dubbed the “National Demonstration Against the Liberticide Covid Dictatorship.”

    Demonstrators have urged participants to come dressed in black as a sign of mourning for the sectors impacted by the crisis and the slew of restrictions placed as the government rushes to keep infection rates manageable for hospitals.

    “We represent the administrators of anonymous groups and we fight against the death of freedom in all its forms,” the organisers wrote on their Facebook, which was created on 17 October.

    The City of Brussels has not approved the demonstration but police said they were preparing for the arrival of a large number of demonstrators.

    A similar demonstration organised by the group folivirus (viral madness) in September in Brussels drew some 400 demonstrators —with some brandishing signs reading “Live your life, the epidemic is over”— and led to arrests and confrontations with police.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times