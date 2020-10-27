Coronavirus: Brussels nears average of 100 daily hospitalisations...

Phase 1B requires hospitals to reserve half of their ICU beds to coronavirus patients, up from a quarter in the current phase 1A.
The move is bound to put the squeeze on hospitals (who have already been asked to postpone non-urgent procedures) by limiting care capacity and resources for non-coronavirus patients who also require critical care.
As the epidemic continues to gain grown throughout the country, soaring infections numbers have bumped out all Brussels municipalities from the top 50 places with the highest incidence rates, or the number of new daily infections per 100,000 inhabitants.
Only three Brussels municipalities now remain among the top 100 with the highest incidence rates in the country: Molenbeek, Berchem-Sainte-Agathe and Koekelberg.