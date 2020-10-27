   
Coronavirus: Brussels nears average of 100 daily hospitalisations
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020
Latest News:
Flanders to announce new measures: what’s expected...
Coronavirus: Brussels nears average of 100 daily hospitalisations...
Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients lose antibodies more quickly, study...
Two top Flemish officials caught flouting coronavirus rules...
Belgian funeral staff risk Covid burnout...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 27 October 2020
    Flanders to announce new measures: what’s expected
    Coronavirus: Brussels nears average of 100 daily hospitalisations
    Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients lose antibodies more quickly, study suggests
    Two top Flemish officials caught flouting coronavirus rules in restaurant
    Belgian funeral staff risk Covid burnout
    Early childhood care faces labour shortage, federation warns
    Brussels starts measuring emissions in real time
    Brussels’ homeless given pass to explain curfew breaking
    ‘Out of control’: Belgian rail urged to better manage passenger flows
    Brussels special Covid-19 committee suspends activities
    Belgium’s coronavirus curfews are unconstitutional, VUB scholars say
    Flanders could introduce new measures on Tuesday
    ECDC advocates common approach to vaccine deployment in the EU
    Uncooperative employers warned to let people telework
    Parents in Brussels thank school during corona crisis
    ‘Press the social pause button’, Crisis Centre urges
    Belgium in Brief: Flanders Falls Behind
    ‘Shock’ after German parliament leader dies during broadcast recording
    ‘Don’t use grandparents to take care of grandchildren,’ expert warns
    Brussels universities return to distance learning as code red kicks in
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Brussels nears average of 100 daily hospitalisations

    Tuesday, 27 October 2020
    © Belga

    The number of coronavirus hospitalisations is rising in Brussels and reached an average of nearly 100 daily new admissions, according to the latest figures on Tuesday.

    According to the latest figures from health institute Sciensano, hospitals in Brussels admitted an average of 97 patients each day in the week of the 19th to the 25th of October.

    Out of the more than 5,000 patients currently hospitalised with Covid-19 in Belgium, 927 are in a Brussels hospital. As of Tuesday, 151 of them were in the intensive care unit.

    Related News:

     

    Spiralling daily infections in Brussels have kept the pressure high on the capital’s care system, with Sciensano virologist on Monday urging people to keep limiting their social contacts.

    Hospitals in the capital region were asked on Monday to prepare to hike up their Covid-19 care capacity and switch to phase 1B by 2 November.

    Phase 1B requires hospitals to reserve half of their ICU beds to coronavirus patients, up from a quarter in the current phase 1A.

    The move is bound to put the squeeze on hospitals (who have already been asked to postpone non-urgent procedures) by limiting care capacity and resources for non-coronavirus patients who also require critical care.

    As the epidemic continues to gain grown throughout the country, soaring infections numbers have bumped out all Brussels municipalities from the top 50 places with the highest incidence rates, or the number of new daily infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

    Only three Brussels municipalities now remain among the top 100 with the highest incidence rates in the country: Molenbeek, Berchem-Sainte-Agathe and Koekelberg.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times