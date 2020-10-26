Coronavirus: Belgium approaches average of 12,500 new daily cases

An average of nearly 12,500 people tested positive for Covid-19 per day over the past week in Belgium, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano public health institute on Monday.

Between 16 and 22 October, an average of 12,491 people tested positive for coronavirus on a daily basis, which is a 44% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium currently stands at 321,031 people since the start of the pandemic. That number reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as those who have recovered or passed away as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 1,288.7 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, representing an increase of 220% compared to the two weeks before.

On average, 467.7 people per day were hospitalised in the last week, which is an increase of 85%.

Currently, 4,827 people are hospitalised due to Covid-19, or 426 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 757 are in intensive care, or 49 more than yesterday.

From 16 to 22 October, an average number of 41.9 deaths occurred per day, which is an 11.6% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,810, or 73 more than yesterday.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 4.6 million tests have been carried out, 66,900 of which were taken over the past week, with a positivity rate of 19.7%.

That positivity rate increased by 5.5% compared to the week before, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

