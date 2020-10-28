Brussels-Vienna night train stops running for at least a month

From December 2020, a night train connecting Vienna to Brussels will run at least three times per week. © Belga

The Austrian railroad company ÖBB has announced the temporary suspension of the Brussels and Vienna/Innsbruck night train as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

The ‘Nightjet’ service will run for the last time on 5 November, and will not run again until at least 2 December, the company announced.

Increasing corona infections and travel restrictions in, among others, Austria, Germany and Switzerland have forced the company to cease several night train connections for a month.

Related News

ÖBB previously announced that the direct Brussels-Innsbruck connection would disappear anyway in mid-December. The company had also announced that services between Brussels and Vienna would increase to 3 times a week as of 13 December.

There has been no comment at this time as to how the latest news would impact this launch, which would see the night train will leave Brussels on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evening, arriving in Vienna shortly after 9:00 AM, according to ÖBB boss Andreas Matthä. Return journeys will leave the Austrian capital for Belgium on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday evenings.

The Nightjet has only been running between Brussels and Vienna since the beginning of 2020 and is the first night train in Belgium since 2003.

The Brussels Times