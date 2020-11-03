   
Brussels bans home evictions again during second lockdown
Tuesday, 03 November, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Like during the first lockdown, the Brussels-Capital Region is again prohibiting evictions until 13 December, Brussels Secretary of State for Housing Nawal Ben Hamou announced on Tuesday.

    All judicial and administrative decisions ordering people evicted from their home are automatically suspended until 13 December 2020, with the exception of evictions justified by “a severe and immediate threat to public security.”

    “The winter period is increasing the spread of the virus and increasing the risk of infection, particularly that of vulnerable people,” said Ben Hamou.

    “Our aim is therefore to minimise the possible methods of infection and to protect the most vulnerable tenants by keeping them in their homes,” she added.

    At the beginning of the first lockdown, the Brussels government took a similar decision. In May, the ban on evictions was extended until 31 August. Since September, home evictions have been possible again.

    In Flanders, such a ban on evictions will not be implemented during the second lockdown, according to the cabinet of the Flemish Minister for Housing, Matthias Diependaele. During the first wave of coronavirus infections, he did prohibit tenants from being evicted from their homes.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times