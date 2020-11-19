Over 400 fines for face mask violations on STIB network

“We carry out around thirty daily checks throughout the entire network,” STIB spokesperson Cindy Arendt told BX1. “In total, that amounts to almost 1,000 monthly inspections.”
If checks are conducted with the police, it is up to the latter to issue a sanction, Arendts said, adding that STIB would be double down on inspections in the coming weeks.
The figures come after figures released by Brussels Mayor Philippe Close revealed that police in the capital had handed out more than 13,000 sanctions since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
A majority of the sanctions concerned violations to mask mandates, to the ban on gatherings of more than four people, and those caught flouting the 10:00 PM or taking part in so-called ‘lockdown parties.’