   
Over 400 fines for face mask violations on STIB network
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 19 November, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: all infection figures continue to drop...
Over 400 fines for face mask violations on...
Coronavirus: Belgium falls out of top ten most...
Brussels Airlines CEO Vranckx leaves after less than...
Paul Sobol, Auschwitz survivor, dies in Brussels aged...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 19 November 2020
    Coronavirus: all infection figures continue to drop
    Over 400 fines for face mask violations on STIB network
    Coronavirus: Belgium falls out of top ten most affected countries
    Brussels Airlines CEO Vranckx leaves after less than a year
    Paul Sobol, Auschwitz survivor, dies in Brussels aged 94
    Brexit: EU and UK are ‘in overtime’, Belgian PM De Croo warns
    Coronavirus: rise in cases expected as Belgium resumes asymptomatic tests
    Belgium subscribes to purchase of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine
    Brussels extends coronavirus curfew into mid-December
    Government doubles down on financial measures for the self-employed
    France is still ‘far from deconfinement’, government warns
    Glottophobia, or accent discrimination: A problem in Belgium?
    Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is now 95% effective
    Brussels region appeals ruling to lift Bois de la Cambre car ban
    Brussels guarantees secure environment for 5G in bid to host European cybersecurity centre
    Ombudsman calls for protection for federal whistle-blowers
    Belgium in Brief: Are We Giving Up On 2020?
    Netherlands wants negative coronavirus test for incoming travellers
    New rules for drones, including registration for hobbyists
    No clear explanation for slowing drop in Belgium’s Covid-19 figures, crisis centre says
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 400 fines for face mask violations on STIB network

    Thursday, 19 November 2020
    © Belga

    Brussels’ public transport agency STIB has issued over 400 fines to non-mask wearers and has said inspections will be intensified in the coming weeks.

    Since the general mask mandate came into force on 4 May and until late October, ticket inspectors have issued 439 fines to violators.

    The number does not include fines issued by police, since STIB ticket inspectors can fine commuters over mask violations when they are conducting checks alone.

    Related News:

     

    “We carry out around thirty daily checks throughout the entire network,” STIB spokesperson Cindy Arendt told BX1. “In total, that amounts to almost 1,000 monthly inspections.”

    If checks are conducted with the police, it is up to the latter to issue a sanction, Arendts said, adding that STIB would be double down on inspections in the coming weeks.

    The figures come after figures released by Brussels Mayor Philippe Close revealed that police in the capital had handed out more than 13,000 sanctions since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

    A majority of the sanctions concerned violations to mask mandates, to the ban on gatherings of more than four people, and those caught flouting the 10:00 PM or taking part in so-called ‘lockdown parties.’

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times