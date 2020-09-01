   
Almost 15% of people on Brussels public transport wears mask incorrectly
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 01 September, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels’ first outdoor and bilingual school sees surge...
Almost 15% of people on Brussels public transport...
Federal police to investigate private Facebook group with...
Belgian mayor’s heart dug out of fountain during...
Germany to try to harmonise travel restrictions across...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 01 September 2020
    Brussels’ first outdoor and bilingual school sees surge in demand amid coronavirus
    Almost 15% of people on Brussels public transport wears mask incorrectly
    Federal police to investigate private Facebook group with racist comments by officers
    Belgian mayor’s heart dug out of fountain during renovation works
    Germany to try to harmonise travel restrictions across EU
    Brussels public transport runs at full capacity again as schools reopen
    Belgium sees increase in hostility towards cyclists
    Over 80 children in quarantine after camp can go to school tomorrow
    Face masks will become as instinctive as seatbelts, research predicts
    Travellers can soon get tested for Covid-19 at Brussels Airport
    Deforestation in the Amazon and EU imports
    Coronavirus: Belgium reboots arts and culture industry with colour-coded system
    Belgian police officers glorify violence in private Facebook group
    Belgians get quarantine grace period to return from a new red zone
    Belgium’s free rail passes available from today
    Evictions resume from 1 September in Brussels
    A test does not replace the need to quarantine, warns Crisis Centre
    Belgium in Brief: What Changes In September?
    Belgium’s GDP dropped by more than 12% in the second quarter
    Coronavirus: Belgium will now update travel guidelines every Wednesday
    View more
    Share article:

    Almost 15% of people on Brussels public transport wears mask incorrectly

    Tuesday, 01 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A new study of Brussels public transport has shown a high number of passengers do not properly wear their masks during their journey, prompting concerns from fellow passengers.

    About 14% of passengers on public transport in Brussels do not wear their mask correctly, according to a test by news outlet Bruzz, which took tram line 3 from De Brouckère to Esplanade and back on Monday 31 August.

    The majority of people seem to wear their mask the way they are supposed to. During the first wave of the coronavirus crisis in the spring, official figures also showed that “most people on Brussels public transport” wore their mask as asked.

    Some people, however, wear the mask only over their mouth, leaving their noses exposed, and a couple of people even wore it below their chin.

    “It has become a habit,” one male passenger told Bruzz. “A minority does not wear one, or wears it incorrectly, such as under their nose. But most people just wear it without being difficult about it.”

    Related News:

     

    By taking a hidden camera onto the tram, the newspaper counted that of the 97 people that got on and off the tram, 12 wore their masks under their nose, and 2 wore it underneath their chin. No passengers who did not wear a mask at all were spotted.

    “If a part of passengers does not wear it, then there is no point. But if everyone does it, we will get through this until there is a vaccine. So we will keep doing it,” a female passenger said.

    As schools reopen, STIB will start operating at full capacity again. By offering passengers a normal range of services, STIB hopes to give people more space in its vehicles, which should help when trying to keep sufficient social distance.

    At the beginning of August, trade unions asked for stricter enforcement of the face mask obligation on the buses and trams of Flemish transport company De Lijn, as well as undercover checks done by officers in civilian clothes.

    On public transport, at stops and in stations, wearing a face mask is mandatory for everyone from 12 years old. People who do not wear them, risk a fine of up to €250.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times