Monday, 23 November, 2020
    Brussels student out of danger after balcony fall at lockdown party

    Monday, 23 November 2020
    Credit: Google Maps

    A Brussels student is out of danger following a fall from a fifth-floor apartment balcony during a lockdown party at the weekend.

    The Brussels-Ixelles police zone received a nuisance complaint out of Ixelles' Avenue de l'Université, near the main campus of the Université Libre de Bruxelles, at around midnight on Friday.

    Arrived on the spot, they discovered a lockdown party was underway and called reinforcements since the revellers refused to let them in.

    As police were still attempting to enter the property, one of the patrols heard a noise coming from around the building's garages and discovered that one attendant had fallen down from the balcony of the fifth-floor flat.

    "The emergency services were notified immediately and the girl was taken to the hospital," a spokesperson with Brussels prosecutor's office told Bruzz.

    The woman, aged 20, was in a critical condition at the time of her hospitalisation and had to be put into an induced coma.

    On Monday, she was taken out of the coma and continues to be treated for multiple fractures, including a broken skull.

    Around 15 people were present at the party, which took place on the day of the Saint-V, a popular day of celebration among university students in Brussels, created as a counter-celebration to mock the Saint-Nicolas festivities of rival Catholic universities.

    They were taken in for interrogation but police have said that the initial questionings do not suggest that a third party was involved in the woman's fall.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times