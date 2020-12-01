   
Hungarian MEP resigns after attending sex party in Brussels
Tuesday, 01 December, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Hungarian politician and MEP Jozsef Szajer resigned after he was caught at a sex party in Brussels on Friday night, violating Belgium’s coronavirus measures.

    Reports of a sex party with 25 attendees, including an MEP, shut down by Brussels police on Friday made headlines. The MEP in question was Jozsef Szajer.

    On Tuesday, Szajer issued a statement in which he admits that he was present at what he calls “a private party” on Friday.

    “I am sorry that I have broken the rules of gatherings,” he said. “This was irresponsible on my part, and I will take the sanctions that come with it.”

    “The police say that an ecstasy pill was found. It is not mine, I don’t know who placed it and how,” Szajer said. “I made a statement to the police about this.”

    The party took place an apartment in the Rue des Pierres, in the centre of Brussels. The MEP allegedly tried to flee via a drainpipe when the police entered, but he was caught and questioned.

    “After the police asked for my identity- since I did not have ID on me – I declared that I was a MEP,” Szajer said. “The police continued the process and finally issued an official verbal warning and transported me home.”

    All attendees were issued a €250 fine as the party was in breach of the coronavirus measures. The police also found drugs at the scene.

    Szajer is a prominent member of Hungarian Prime Minister Orban’s Fidesz party. Last weekend, he unexpectedly resigned as a Member of the European Parliament.

    Officially, he did so “after a long period of reflection” and “because he could no longer cope with the tension of daily political struggles.”

    In recent years, the Fidesz party has profiled itself as a party against equal rights for the LGBTQ community in Hungary.

