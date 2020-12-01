   
Brussels discusses new curfew rules
Tuesday, 01 December, 2020
    Brussels discusses new curfew rules

    Tuesday, 01 December 2020
    Credit: Thierry Roge/Belga

    Today’s meeting of the Brussels Security Council could very well tackle the ongoing questions of curfews, according to reports in local media.

    As it stands, the Brussels-Capital Region and Wallonia both have a curfew in place from 10:00 PM, while Flanders has one from midnight. This, however, could be set to change, a spokesperson for Minister-President Rudi Vervoort confirmed to Bruzz.

    During the meeting – which started at 4:00 PM and is expected to wrap up around 7:00 PM – , Vervoort will discuss the latest measures put into force at a federal level, and translate them into local rules and implement a coherent policy for the 19 municipalities.

    At the Consultative Committee press conference on Friday, Walloon Minister-President Elio Di Rupo implied that he was considering reducing Wallonia’s curfew, at least for the Christmas period.

    “Mid-December, we are going to reassess the situation with the possibility to relax the curfew,” Di Rupo said then. “Maybe putting it into line with Flanders, from midnight to 5:00 AM.”

    As that would leave Brussels as the only region with a 10:00 PM curfew for the holiday, there is a possibility that the hours will be brought into line with each other.

