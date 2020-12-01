Brussels discusses new curfew rules...

Today’s meeting of the Brussels Security Council could very well tackle the ongoing questions of curfews, according to reports in local media.
As it stands, the Brussels-Capital Region and Wallonia both have a curfew in place from 10:00 PM, while Flanders has one from midnight. This, however, could be set to change, a spokesperson for Minister-President Rudi Vervoort confirmed to Bruzz.
During the meeting – which started at 4:00 PM and is expected to wrap up around 7:00 PM – , Vervoort will discuss the latest measures put into force at a federal level, and translate them into local rules and implement a coherent policy for the 19 municipalities.