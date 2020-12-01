Brussels discusses new curfew rules...

Today’s meeting of the Brussels Security Council could very well tackle the ongoing questions of curfews, according to reports in local media.

As it stands, the Brussels-Capital Region and Wallonia both have a curfew in place from 10:00 PM, while Flanders has one from midnight. This, however, could be set to change, a spokesperson for Minister-President Rudi Vervoort confirmed to Bruzz.

During the meeting – which started at 4:00 PM and is expected to wrap up around 7:00 PM – , Vervoort will discuss the latest measures put into force at a federal level, and translate them into local rules and implement a coherent policy for the 19 municipalities.

At the Consultative Committee press conference on Friday, Walloon Minister-President Elio Di Rupo implied that he was considering reducing Wallonia’s curfew, at least for the Christmas period.

“Mid-December, we are going to reassess the situation with the possibility to relax the curfew,” Di Rupo said then. “Maybe putting it into line with Flanders, from midnight to 5:00 AM.”

As that would leave Brussels as the only region with a 10:00 PM curfew for the holiday, there is a possibility that the hours will be brought into line with each other.

