What happens if you arrive in Belgium after curfew?

Belgium’s ongoing coronavirus curfew is causing concern for travellers returning to the country, with many wondering what will happen if their journey home leaves them arriving outside of curfew.

Under the curfew, it is forbidden to be out in the streets or in public spaces unless it is for work or essential activities. Arguably, travel – especially for personal reasons – is not one of these things, but with proof of travel there should be no problem.

As long as a traveller has a ticket and can provide it if asked, there should be no problem, a representative of the coronavirus helpline told The Brussels Times. In the event of a delay, any traveller is advised to gather some kind of proof – such as a photograph of the departure board showing the delay – which should be enough alongside the ticket.

Similar advice is being offered by Brussels Airport, which also suggests that the best way to ensure no problems are faced is to bring proof of the flight (such as a ticket or booking) when travelling to or from the airport during the curfew. It also advises travel to the airport be done ‘by your own means or public transport.’

Currently, across the country, Belgium’s regional governments are in charge of the curfew. This means that:

Flanders has a curfew from midnight to 5:00 AM.

Brussels has a curfew from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM.

Wallonia has a curfew from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM.