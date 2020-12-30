   
What happens if you arrive in Belgium after curfew?
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020
Latest News:
2021: Here’s what changes the New Year brings...
Post-Brexit: Trade agreement with huge hole...
Belgium in Brief: Now is not the time...
What happens if you arrive in Belgium after...
Covid-19: Once vaccinated, details go on a Belgian...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 30 December 2020
    2021: Here’s what changes the New Year brings – that we know about
    Post-Brexit: Trade agreement with huge hole
    Belgium in Brief: Now is not the time to travel
    What happens if you arrive in Belgium after curfew?
    Covid-19: Once vaccinated, details go on a Belgian online database
    End of goodwill: Returnees should prove they are covid free, expert warns
    Belgium’s vaccine rollout needs improvement, committee finds
    EU leaders sign post-Brexit agreement
    Covid-19: Belgium’s new infections remain below 2,000 a day
    Brexit: New Year signals end of cross-channel ‘booze cruise’
    Cyclist who knocked over child spent a night in the cells
    Reinforced border checks for travellers returning this weekend
    Brussels ‘zone 30’: 5 things to know ahead of 1 January
    Post-Brexit trade agreement will be signed on Wednesday
    Europe orders 100 million extra Pfizer vaccines
    Over 55,000 drivers caught speeding on Brussels ring since lower speed limit
    Yellow alert for slippery roads across Belgium
    Flanders gets 19 more average speed zones in 2021
    Spain to keep track of who refuses coronavirus vaccine
    Marc Van Ranst discussed becoming Belgium’s Health Minister
    View more
    Share article:

    What happens if you arrive in Belgium after curfew?

    Wednesday, 30 December 2020
    Brussels by night © Pxhere

    Belgium’s ongoing coronavirus curfew is causing concern for travellers returning to the country, with many wondering what will happen if their journey home leaves them arriving outside of curfew.

    Under the curfew, it is forbidden to be out in the streets or in public spaces unless it is for work or essential activities. Arguably, travel – especially for personal reasons – is not one of these things, but with proof of travel there should be no problem.

    As long as a traveller has a ticket and can provide it if asked, there should be no problem, a representative of the coronavirus helpline told The Brussels Times. In the event of a delay, any traveller is advised to gather some kind of proof – such as a photograph of the departure board showing the delay – which should be enough alongside the ticket.

    Related News

    Similar advice is being offered by Brussels Airport, which also suggests that the best way to ensure no problems are faced is to bring proof of the flight (such as a ticket or booking) when travelling to or from the airport during the curfew. It also advises travel to the airport be done ‘by your own means or public transport.’

    Currently, across the country, Belgium’s regional governments are in charge of the curfew. This means that:

    • Flanders has a curfew from midnight to 5:00 AM.
    • Brussels has a curfew from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM.
    • Wallonia has a curfew from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times