Photos: Charleroi Airport overrun with Christmas travellers
Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Credit: Belga
Travellers opting to leave Belgium for the festive period in the face of government recommendations have faced criticism online, after photos of Charleroi Airport packed with passengers surfaced this weekend.
Posted on Twitter, the photos show crowds of people standing close together in the departure hall of the airport, which saw nearly 16,000 passengers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
In the meanwhile @ Charleroi Brussels South airport, Belgium. How do we want people to understand sanitary Covid rules when seeing this! Food 4 thought… pic.twitter.com/1Hbf6uSnVn
The image of the busy airport comes less than a week after photographs surfaced of a crowded bar in the airport departure lounge. Speaking at that time, the airport also said that the health measures were respected and that controls were taking place.