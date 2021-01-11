   
Brussels greenlights pedestrian zone at Place Royale
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 11 January, 2021
Latest News:
Flanders Expo Ghent will be transformed into vaccination...
Belgian court will rule on legality of fingerprint...
First Moderna vaccines arrive in Belgium today...
Brussels greenlights pedestrian zone at Place Royale...
Young man dies after arrest by Brussels police:...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 11 January 2021
    Flanders Expo Ghent will be transformed into vaccination centre
    Belgian court will rule on legality of fingerprint ID card on Thursday
    First Moderna vaccines arrive in Belgium today
    Brussels greenlights pedestrian zone at Place Royale
    Young man dies after arrest by Brussels police: investigation opened
    Moderna vaccine distribution starts in the EU
    BioNTech says it can make 2 billion covid-19 vaccine doses in 2021
    Different vaccines in Belgium: can you choose which one you want?
    Antwerp youths face 2 months prison time for lockdown parties
    Rain and more snow expected tonight in Belgium
    Coronalert currently not notifying users after high-risk contact
    Returning travellers blamed for Brussels’ rising coronavirus infections
    Michelin 2021: Belgium gets new three-star restaurant
    1.5 million people have received Sputnik V vaccine, Russia says
    Belgium in Brief: Is Barometer A Dirty Word?
    The oldest Belgian (111) tests positive for Covid-19
    Belgium promises ‘vaccination barometer’ to keep track of vaccine rollout
    Petrol prices to rise on Tuesday
    Police raid 42 person ‘maskless’ party in Antwerp
    A third of Brussels drivers feel they drive more aggresively
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels greenlights pedestrian zone at Place Royale

    Monday, 11 January 2021
    Credit: Belga/Maxime Anciaux

    The City of Brussels has approved the new plans for the Place Royale in the city, transforming almost the entire square into a pedestrian zone.

    Plans to redevelop the Place Royale had already been submitted once, but constructor Beliris was asked to take the focus off of cars, and give more space to pedestrians and cyclists.

    In the latest version, the pedestrian zone will much larger: 80% or the square will be pedestrianised, compared to the first-proposed 20%.

    The roundabout will be turned into an intersection, with a limited lane for cars and trams – allowing pedestrians to walk up to the statue of Godfrey of Bouillon on the square.

    “Today, cars have free rein on the square, leading to chaos for the vulnerable road user,” said Ans Persoon, Brussels alderman for Urban Planning and Public Space.

    Related News:

     

    “By strongly defining the place for car traffic, a sea of space is freed up. The neo-classical Place Royale is a unique square in Brussels,” she said. “After the redevelopment, it will be much easier to stay on the square and enjoy its patrimonial splendour.”

    Additionally, a new public enquiry will also be started, as the plans have changed a lot compared to the first ones that were submitted in 2018.

    “This will give us the opportunity to tackle the situation for cyclists and question about the old pavements,” said Brussels Secretary of State for Urbanism Pascal Smet.


    On Monday evening, the redevelopment of the square will be discussed at the municipal council, according to Persoons.

    “[Brussels] City, Beliris and the Region reached an agreement in which there is much more space for cyclists and pedestrians, while respecting the neoclassical character of the square,” Persoons tweeted.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times