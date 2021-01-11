   
A third of Brussels drivers feel they drive more aggresively
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 11 January, 2021
Latest News:
Petrol prices to rise on Tuesday...
Police raid 42 person ‘maskless’ party in Antwerp...
A third of Brussels drivers feel they drive...
Coronavirus: WHO experts will arrive in China a...
Belgium’s daily coronavirus infections continue to rise...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 11 January 2021
    Petrol prices to rise on Tuesday
    Police raid 42 person ‘maskless’ party in Antwerp
    A third of Brussels drivers feel they drive more aggresively
    Coronavirus: WHO experts will arrive in China a week late
    Belgium’s daily coronavirus infections continue to rise
    No new taxes except on trading accounts, says deputy PM
    Close the border now, expert warns
    Flemish minister takes up case of suspended psychologist
    Wikipedia about to celebrate 20th anniversary
    Belgium discusses monitoring system for travellers with new coronavirus strain
    Belgium wants 10 million extra Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, health minister says
    Winter sales experience slow first week
    Freezing temperatures expected on Sunday night
    EU publishes handbook on how to fight antisemitism
    Kidnapped man escapes in Halle: police make four arrests
    High Fens tourist ban well observed on Saturday
    Head of communication leaves Belgium’s vaccination task force
    Third coronavirus wave would affect vaccination strategy, expert warns
    Government parties clash over new director for Bozar
    France introduces earlier curfew in several departments
    View more
    Share article:

    A third of Brussels drivers feel they drive more aggresively

    Monday, 11 January 2021
    Brussels drivers feel more aggressive since the coronavirus crisis. Credit: Pixabay

    More than three in ten drivers (35%) in Brussels feel they behave more aggressively in traffic since the start of the coronavirus crisis, according to a survey by traffic institute Vias.

    The increased feelings of aggression while on the road was stronger in Flanders (36%) and Wallonia (42%).

    These aggressive feelings stem from the fact that some drivers drive faster when traffic is less dense, which has been the case in Belgium since measures intended to curb the spread of coronavirus came into force.

    Related News

     

    The wide survey of issues facing drivers also asked for opinions of new infrastructure put in place recently for pedestrians and cyclists. These include new bicycle paths or 30 zones, all arguably to the detriment of the car.

    Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) supported these changes, and more than 3 in 4 (78%) think the changes should remain.

    However, more than half the people surveyed (52%) said they thought traffic would go back to normal after the coronavirus crisis is over.

    The pandemic’s impact on mobility can also be seen in the fact that new car sales dropped by more than 21% in 2020. In fact, registrations for all new vehicles dropped, except for scooters and motorbikes.

    The Brussels Times