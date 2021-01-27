   
Thousands expected to protest Covid-19 measures in Brussels on Sunday
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021
Latest News:
Thousands expected to protest Covid-19 measures in Brussels...
Belgium in Brief: A Question Of Honour...
GP who claimed Covid-19 is a hoax has...
No profession should get priority for vaccination, employers...
STIB suspends works at tram stop after petition...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 January 2021
    Thousands expected to protest Covid-19 measures in Brussels on Sunday
    Belgium in Brief: A Question Of Honour
    GP who claimed Covid-19 is a hoax has his licence suspended
    No profession should get priority for vaccination, employers say
    STIB suspends works at tram stop after petition against tree felling
    Google’s ‘Routines’ function will become available in Belgium
    ‘Amateur’ workman accused of pillaging Mons church
    UZ Leuven Bomb threat: False alarm, one arrest
    Flemish ombudsman calls for action on ‘extremely long’ adoption delays
    AstraZeneca denies taking vaccines from EU to sell elsewhere
    Exhibition on children’s home in The Netherlands opens on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
    Over 100 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide
    Minor suspected of throwing Molotov cocktail detained
    Belgium publishes ‘sworn statement’ needed for essential travel
    Two new river vessels work to keep Antwerp waters clean
    Nearly all coronavirus figures in Belgium worsen
    Belgium could rethink deconfinement strategy in April or May
    Smaller bubbles, 1 hobby: agreement reached on stricter rules for children
    EU citizens offered financial incentives to leave the UK
    International Olympic Committee will not demand priority vaccination for athletes
    View more
    Share article:

    Thousands expected to protest Covid-19 measures in Brussels on Sunday

    Wednesday, 27 January 2021
    The demonstration will be held at the Square de l'Atomium. Credit: Belga

    Thousands are expected to demonstrate against Belgium’s coronavirus measures in Brussels on Sunday 31 January after several calls for protest started circulating on social media.

    Following several days of protest in a row in the Netherlands and unrest along the border in Belgium, the calls for protest are now also circulating in Brussels.

    “We are aware of several calls for demonstrations online, and we are monitoring the situation closely,” Olivier Slosse of the Brussels-Capital Ixelles police zone told The Brussels Times. “We are also in contact with some of the organisers.”

    One of the demonstrations, which is looking to “impeach” the federal government, is set to take place on the Square de l’Atomium from 11:00 AM on Sunday. Over 32,000 people are “interested” in the Facebook event and more than 7,000 indicated they would show up to the protest.

    “The government must step down, and new people must take responsibility for steering us out of this crisis,” organiser of the event and entrepreneur Jos De Groof Jr told Het Nieuwsblad.

    “This country is on its way to becoming an economic mess. I am not talking specifically about my company, we are – all things considered – not doing badly,” he said. “But many people can no longer cope with these strict measures. The course has to change.”

    Related News:

     

    De Groof said he has permission from the authorities to organise the demonstration at the Atomium, if all measures are respected. According to Slosse of the Brussels police, however, no final decision on whether or not to allow the demonstration has been made yet.

    Another protest, titled “Liberté; pour le retour de notre État de droit (translated as “Liberty; for the return of our rule of law”) is set to take place at Brussels Central Station on the same day.

    The organisers called for a “peaceful and non-violent manifestation,” set to last about one hour. They also stressed that the demonstration has to be static, and cannot be a march.

    In light of “the violent demonstrations in the Netherlands, which got out of hand,” Belgium’s Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden stressed on Wednesday that only demonstrations authorised by the local authorities can take place, with a maximum of 100 attendees, all wearing face masks and respecting the social distance.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times