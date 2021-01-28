Brussels seeks volunteers to help vaccinate the city...

Anyone in Brussels with medical training is being called upon to help with vaccinating in the city once centres open.

The Joint Community Commission (Cocom) – responsible for vaccination in Brussels – is calling on doctors, nurses, midwives, whether active or retired, as well as nursing students in their third and fourth years or in a master’s degree in medicine, to help in the ten or so vaccination centres that will soon open in the Brussels Region.

Volunteers must be able to prove their skills. Students – another potential resource – will only be called upon when the number of qualified professionals is not sufficient.

Volunteers will be required from March to September, during phase 1b of the vaccination campaign. They will be able to indicate which days and time slots are convenient for them when registering.

They will be compensated for their work.

