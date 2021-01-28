Brussels seeks volunteers to help vaccinate the city
Credit: Belga
Anyone in Brussels with medical training is being called upon to help with vaccinating in the city once centres open.
The Joint Community Commission (Cocom) – responsible for vaccination in Brussels – is calling on doctors, nurses, midwives, whether active or retired, as well as nursing students in their third and fourth years or in a master’s degree in medicine, to help in the ten or so vaccination centres that will soon open in the Brussels Region.
Volunteers must be able to prove their skills. Students – another potential resource – will only be called upon when the number of qualified professionals is not sufficient.