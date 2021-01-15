   
10 vaccination centres will open in Brussels by March
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 15 January, 2021
Latest News:
10 vaccination centres will open in Brussels by...
Belgium’s compounding communications problems...
100,000 families face higher electricity bill after court...
Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions drop by 7%...
GPs can begin using rapid Covid-19 tests...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 15 January 2021
    10 vaccination centres will open in Brussels by March
    Belgium’s compounding communications problems
    100,000 families face higher electricity bill after court ruling
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions drop by 7%
    GPs can begin using rapid Covid-19 tests
    France implements 6:00 PM curfew from Saturday
    ‘A new danger’: UK coronavirus variant begins circulating in Belgium
    Bruges named one of the world’s most Instagrammable places
    What happens with already-booked trips if Belgium closes its borders?
    1 in 5 primary care providers in Belgium have been infected with coronavirus
    Space-age passerelle opens between federal parliament buildings
    Coronavirus: summer festivals could get go-ahead by mid-March
    EU-US relations: Europe extends the hand of peace to Biden
    Three people arrested for setting fire to police station at Brussels riots
    Pfizer investigates if vaccine can stay in a regular fridge for longer
    Belgium in Brief: Riots in Brussels
    EU agency greenlights food products containing mealworms
    Charleroi hydrogen bus project postponed due to lack of funding
    Over 100 arrests at Brussels riots after death of Ibrahima (23)
    Can Belgium unilaterally decide to close its borders?
    View more
    Share article:

    10 vaccination centres will open in Brussels by March

    Friday, 15 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Ten vaccination centres will open in phases in the Brussels Region between now and March, Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron on Thursday.

    The centres will have a capacity of 375,000 vaccines per month from March onwards to reach the vaccination target of at least 70% of the Brussels population, Maron said.

    These ten centres will be strategically distributed throughout the territory to reach a maximum number of people. Depending on attendance, a vaccination centre will be able to open its doors or be put on temporary pause to increase or decrease its capacity.

    At the beginning of February, four centres will open – at the Heysel site (40,000 vaccinations per month), at Boulevard Pacheco (20,000 vaccinations/month); in Forest-Albert (20,000 vaccinations per month); and in Schaarbeek (also 20,000 vaccinations per month).

    At the beginning of March, the other centres will be opened in the Parliamentarium (Ixelles), the Military Hospital (Neder-Over-Heembeek), Molenbeek, Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, Anderlecht, and in the south-east of Brussels at a location yet to be determined.

    Related News

     

    The various vaccines are stored at a central storage location, and a central storage manager at the Pacheco centre will manage the stocks and carry out deliveries of the vaccines to the vaccination centres on the basis of orders received from the medical director and/or the operational coordinator of the centre.

    Maron emphasised that the Brussels vaccination strategy is based on the recommendations of the federal and inter-federal working groups, the High Council of Health and the opinion of medical and field experts, but also on the evolution of the epidemiological situation and its impact in order to best respond to the specific characteristics of Brussels.

    Several vaccination phases have been established. The one targeting nursing homes has been underway since 28 December. In Brussels, 10,000 people have so far been vaccinated in this context. Staff will start being vaccinated there from 18 January, as will hospital care staff.

    Healthcare staff in other healthcare communities will start being vaccinated at the beginning of February, as will primary care staff such as general practitioners, home care nurses, physiotherapists and dentists.

    In March, and depending on the delivery of vaccines, people over 65 can start getting vaccinated.

    The Brussels Times