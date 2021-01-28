   
Belgian police are ‘ready’ for coronavirus riots 
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 28 January, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian police are ‘ready’ for coronavirus riots ...
Only people under 65 should take AstraZeneca vaccine,...
World public debt reaches historic heights, IMF announces...
No permit for Brussels protests against covid measures...
Heysel vaccination centre awaiting vaccine delivery to open...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 28 January 2021
    Belgian police are ‘ready’ for coronavirus riots 
    Only people under 65 should take AstraZeneca vaccine, Germany warns
    World public debt reaches historic heights, IMF announces
    No permit for Brussels protests against covid measures on Sunday, police warn
    Heysel vaccination centre awaiting vaccine delivery to open
    Time is running out for corona-vouchers for cancelled package holidays
    Toblerone owner under investigation for anti-competitive practices
    Brussels seeks volunteers to help vaccinate the city
    ‘The world is counting on us’ for Covid-19 vaccines, King says
    ‘As soon as it is time to reopen, we must be there,’ says De Croo in New Year’s speech
    Belgium in Brief: You Can Run Across A Border, But You Can’t Drive
    Germany considers drastic reduction in air traffic due to coronavirus strains
    ‘Not much room’ for extra measures against UK variant, says Jambon
    When will it be safe to see vaccinated loved ones?
    Belgium in 72nd place for handling of Covid-19, New Zealand top
    Almost raped in Cinquantenaire, Brussels woman begins fight for safer streets
    Belgium is confident it justified travel restrictions to EU leaders
    Belgians’ gross salary increased by nearly 2% on average in 2020
    Inward investment in Flanders down by more than half in 2020
    Covid-19: In one month British variant will overrun Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian police are ‘ready’ for coronavirus riots 

    Thursday, 28 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian justice and security services are ready to react in case of riots similar to those in the Netherlands happening in Belgium, following calls to protest across the country this weekend.

    The Ministers of Justice and Home Affairs, Vincent Van Quickenborne and Annelies Verlinden, assured on Thursday that the security and justice services were at the ready.

    “A well-informed man and woman are worth two. I advise everyone to think twice. Our security and justice services are ready to intervene,” Van Quickenborne told the House in response to questions from Philippe Pivin, Bert Moyaers, Steven Matheï and Kristien Van Vaerenbergh.

    Thousands are expected to demonstrate against Belgium’s coronavirus measures in Brussels on Sunday 31 January after several calls for protest started circulating on social media.

    Related News

     

    Until the event goes ahead it remains unclear how many will actually turn up, but social media for the unapproved event suggests 40,000 could attend a protest at the Atomium in Brussels. This follows on from days of riots in the Netherlands, where hundreds have been arrested across the country.

    “Those who abuse the situation to create trouble will be prosecuted and will be presented with the bill,” Van Quickenborne said.

    Ban Demonstration

    Despite calls from sp.a to ban all demonstrations to send “a very important signal,” Verlinden does not intend to go that far, saying that it is not her job to “to ban all demonstrations at the local level.”

    Verlinden stressed, however, that demonstrations are only allowed if they are:

    •  Static
    • Have a maximum of 100 people
    • Respect current safety measures

    If that is not the case they are violating rules, and in this case she offered the support of the federal police to the communes.

    “Our police services are ready and available 24 hours a day,” she said.

    The Brussels Times