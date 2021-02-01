Suspect arrested following stabbing in Brussels metro station...

A suspect has been arrested following a stabbing at Gare de l’Ouest in the Brussels neighbourhood of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean on Monday afternoon, confirmed the Brussels public prosecutor’s office.

A man with a knife stabbed people before Brussels West police intervened around 3:00 PM, according to initial reports.

“A suspect has been arrested and is to be questioned by the police,” said spokesperson Stéphanie Lagasse. “A woman was severely injured, and a pregnant woman on the metro was likely pushed by the perpetrator as he fled.”

Related News:

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the offences are connected to the private sphere, and took place in a metro carriage. Local media report that it concerned a relational issue, where a man allegedly attacked his ex.

Following these events, the Brussels public prosecutor ordered the evacuation of the metro concerned so it could be investigated by the Federal Judicial Police.

Additionally, the public prosecutor asked for the video footage to be confiscated, and appointed a medical examiner.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times