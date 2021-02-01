   
Suspect arrested following stabbing in Brussels metro station
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 01 February, 2021
Latest News:
Suspect arrested following stabbing in Brussels metro station...
Silver price soars, as reddit forum looks for...
Extra police in Brussels Cinquantenaire Park after attempted...
Stabbing in Brussels station leaves several injured...
Magritte’s ‘The month of the harvest’ goes up...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 01 February 2021
    Suspect arrested following stabbing in Brussels metro station
    Silver price soars, as reddit forum looks for the next ‘Gamestop’
    Extra police in Brussels Cinquantenaire Park after attempted rape
    Stabbing in Brussels station leaves several injured
    Magritte’s ‘The month of the harvest’ goes up for auction
    Europol warns of fake negative Covid-19 certificates
    Netherlands could end controversial curfew on 10 February
    Illegal waste increased by 350 tonnes in Brussels last year
    Experts advising Belgium’s government will soon be paid
    Easing measures for young people should not depend on vaccination, minister says
    SNCB closes ticket offices in 44 stations this year
    De Croo’s home vandalized with swastikas
    Brussels wants citizens to help rename Leopold II tunnel
    ECDC begins monitoring vaccinations in EU
    ‘We will give up our place’: Belgians ask to prioritise young people for vaccines
    Belgium in Brief: 500 Arrests, 0 Locked Up
    Taxes on hybrid cars in Brussels and Wallonia much higher than in Flanders
    Cheat Sheet: What changes 1 Feb
    500 protesters arrested at Brussels Covid-19 rally, none in jail
    More than 1 in 4 Belgian municipalities have poorly secured websites
    View more
    Share article:

    Suspect arrested following stabbing in Brussels metro station

    Monday, 01 February 2021
    Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs

    A suspect has been arrested following a stabbing at Gare de l’Ouest in the Brussels neighbourhood of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean on Monday afternoon, confirmed the Brussels public prosecutor’s office.

    A man with a knife stabbed people before Brussels West police intervened around 3:00 PM, according to initial reports.

    “A suspect has been arrested and is to be questioned by the police,” said spokesperson Stéphanie Lagasse. “A woman was severely injured, and a pregnant woman on the metro was likely pushed by the perpetrator as he fled.”

    Related News:

     

    According to the public prosecutor’s office, the offences are connected to the private sphere, and took place in a metro carriage. Local media report that it concerned a relational issue, where a man allegedly attacked his ex.

    Following these events, the Brussels public prosecutor ordered the evacuation of the metro concerned so it could be investigated by the Federal Judicial Police.

    Additionally, the public prosecutor asked for the video footage to be confiscated, and appointed a medical examiner.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times