   
Stabbing in Brussels station leaves several injured
Monday, 01 February, 2021
    © Belga

    A stabbing at Gare de l’Ouest in the Brussels neighbourhood of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek has left several people injured on Monday afternoon.

    While many details are still unknown, a man with a knife stabbed multiple people before Brussels West police intervened and arrested him around 3:00 PM, according to initial reports.

    “There has been a case of aggression in a metro train on line 2-6, near West Station,” police told Dutch-language outlet BRUZZ.

    The French-language news site RTL Info reported that a witness said they saw that “a woman was bleeding out, and panic struck the entire metro train.”

    Railway service was disrupted as a result of the incident.

    An investigation by the Federal Railway Police is underway.

    No comment has been made yet from the Brussels public prosecutor’s office.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times