   
Scaffolds on Brussels Palace of Justice get renovated
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021
Latest News:
Scaffolds on Brussels Palace of Justice get renovated...
Thousands of children to receive Moderna coronavirus vaccine...
Belgian beach bars no longer want to open...
Special Olympics Belgium will organise first National Winter...
Jehovah’s Witnesses given €12,000 fine for incitement to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 16 March 2021
    Scaffolds on Brussels Palace of Justice get renovated
    Thousands of children to receive Moderna coronavirus vaccine in new clinical trial
    Belgian beach bars no longer want to open for Easter
    Special Olympics Belgium will organise first National Winter Games in October
    Jehovah’s Witnesses given €12,000 fine for incitement to hatred against ex-members
    Report on Covid-19 origins most likely to be released next week, WHO says
    New coronavirus variant found in France is undetectable by PCR tests
    Brussels concert hall Ancienne Belgique launches virtual concerts
    Belgium’s €1 million/month climate trial begins today
    Belgium in Brief: Delaying The Inevitable?
    Flanders to invest €1 million for more Dutch in Brussels
    EU ‘vaccination passports’ for travel will be free of charge
    Rock Werchter postponed until 2022
    ‘I am worried,’ Marc Van Ranst tells Twitter
    Workers under 25 hit hardest by coronavirus crisis
    Chambermaid murdered by escaped psychiatric patient in Brussels ringroad hotel
    Rain and a chance of snow in Belgium today
    ‘Fixed in advance’: Belgians can’t get out of AstraZeneca vaccination
    Belgium will continue using AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, task force says
    ‘Reopening terraces totally out of question’: Vandenbroucke says
    View more
    Share article:

    Scaffolds on Brussels Palace of Justice get renovated

    Tuesday, 16 March 2021
    Credit; Belga

    The scaffolding on Brussels’ Palace of Justice needs its own renovation before workers can use it to fix the building.

    Belgium’s federal government will put €1.5 million aside to renovate the scaffolds, which were put up in 1984. They now need to be reinforced and adapted before renovation works can take place.

    Reinforcing the scaffolds is the first step in the renovation works. “Thanks to these adjustments, tests and test restorations can already be carried out on the bricks,” says the Public Buildings Administration, the client for the works. “The anchors of the bricks will be mapped out and, if necessary, immediate problems will be solved.”

    Related News

     

    After the façade on Place Poelaert, which also will include the entrance, the esplanade and the base of the palace’s dome, the façades of the Rue des Minimes, Rue aux Laines and Rue de Wynants will be restored.

    Secretary of State for Building control Mathieu Michel referred to the reinforcements as “work in progress” on Twitter.

    “It is not a good signal of coherent and efficient public management to leave scaffolding on a building for 40 years when the work has not even been done,” Michel said. “We really want a justice system that is not under construction.”

    As it currently stands, the Palace of Justice will be free of scaffolding in 2030.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times