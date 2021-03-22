Belgium’s prime minister, king and queen commemorate Brussels terror attacks

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, his wife, and the King and Queen of Belgium have commemorated the Brussels attacks of 22 March 2016, together with some victims and victims’ relatives.

The names of those who passed away during the attack at Brussels Airport were read out loud at 7:58 AM, the time at which the first bomb exploded in the departures hall five years ago. The ceremony was followed by a moment of silence.

Minuut stilte en herdenking van slachtoffers van 22/03 op @BrusselsAirport en serene ontmoeting met nabestaanden. Minute de silence en mémoire des victimes du 22/03 à @BrusselsAirport et rencontre sereine avec des survivants. pic.twitter.com/40FuFLCpFl — Alexander De Croo (@alexanderdecroo) March 22, 2021



A moment of silence was also held at Maelbeek metro station at 9:11 AM, when the bomb exploded there, and the names of those who died at Maelbeek were also read out loud.

The King and Queen placed wreaths at both the airport and at Maelbeek.

A third, larger commemoration is planned around noon at Rue de la Loi, at a monument for the victims.

The terror attacks on 22 March 2016 cost the lives of 32 people, and another 340 people were injured in the attacks.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times