Belgium’s prime minister, king and queen commemorate Brussels terror attacks
Monday, 22 March 2021
Credit: Belga
Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, his wife, and the King and Queen of Belgium have commemorated the Brussels attacks of 22 March 2016, together with some victims and victims’ relatives.
The names of those who passed away during the attack at Brussels Airport were read out loud at 7:58 AM, the time at which the first bomb exploded in the departures hall five years ago. The ceremony was followed by a moment of silence.
Minuut stilte en herdenking van slachtoffers van 22/03 op @BrusselsAirport en serene ontmoeting met nabestaanden.