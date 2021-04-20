Nearly 14,000 people register for vaccination on Bru-VAX in one day

In just one day, over 13,700 people living in Brussels registered for vaccination via the Capital Region’s new Bru-VAX system, according to the Common Community Commission (COCOM).

About 7,500 Brussels residents made an appointment to get vaccinated, and 6,200 others (between 51 and 55 years old) registered on the waiting list, since the online system, hosted on the Doctena platform, was launched on Monday.

For the Bru-VAX system, people only need their national registry number and their postal code when making an appointment online, and no longer need a code that eligible people received via a letter.

Related News:

“12% of Brussels residents do not have a fixed address or a letterbox and do not receive that letter with that necessary code,” said Inge Neven of the Brussels Health Inspectorate on Monday. “That is why we are making it easier.”

Additionally, people who need help to register, can also ask their pharmacist or GP, both of which are often considered trusted persons by people with questions, according to COCOM.

Since last Tuesday, GPs can use this platform to register patients who will receive a dose at home, if they are unable to travel to one of the vaccination centres.

As stated on the Bru-VAX website, the only people who can currently make an appointment are those living in the Brussels-Capital Region and are either born in 1965 or earlier, who have an invitation for vaccination, or who suffer from comorbidities. People living in the region who were born in 1970 or earlier can register to be put on the waiting list.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times