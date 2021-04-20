Nearly 14,000 people register for vaccination on Bru-VAX in one day

“12% of Brussels residents do not have a fixed address or a letterbox and do not receive that letter with that necessary code,” said Inge Neven of the Brussels Health Inspectorate on Monday. “That is why we are making it easier.”
Additionally, people who need help to register, can also ask their pharmacist or GP, both of which are often considered trusted persons by people with questions, according to COCOM.
Since last Tuesday, GPs can use this platform to register patients who will receive a dose at home, if they are unable to travel to one of the vaccination centres.
As stated on the Bru-VAX website, the only people who can currently make an appointment are those living in the Brussels-Capital Region and are either born in 1965 or earlier, who have an invitation for vaccination, or who suffer from comorbidities. People living in the region who were born in 1970 or earlier can register to be put on the waiting list.